Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, Aug. 23

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 Hottest MLB prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

All stats are as of Aug. 22

1. Jordan Lawlar, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 stats that matter: 368 AB, .264/.367/.481, 17 HR, 35 SB, 51 BB, 92 SO at Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Arkansas.

Lawlar gets the top spot in this week's list after several top names – including last week's top prospect Masyn Winn – received promotions. It was always likely to be him after Winn was promoted, but it certainly doesn't hurt that he's slashed .278/.391/.611 in his first five games in the Pacific Coast League. Lawlar is essentially the Bobby Witt Jr. package as a shortstop that can do a little bit of everything while being able to play a premium position. The Diamondbacks are still very much alive for a Wild Card berth, and it wouldn't be an upset at all if they turned to Lawlar to help their playoff push down the stretch. It would be well worth the risk of adding him to a redraft roster considering his offensive upside.

2. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Chicago Cubs

2023 stats that matter: 365 AB, .290/.376/.534, 18 HR, 32 SB, 36 BB, 102 SO for Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

I'll be blunt with you. It was a mistake not having Crow-Armstrong on this list last week. We regret the error. I may be over-rectifying the situation by placing him this high, but there's an awful lot to like about this situation. He's not only just a step away from being a member of the Cubs, but he's been outstanding with the bat in Triple-A as seen in a slash of .299/.397/.567 in 67 at-bats with four homers and five stolen bases. The former Met first-round selection has tapped into his power with a swing that is conducive to hitting live drives, and he's a plus runner who gets 80-grades (on the 20-80 scouting scale) for his defense, with the ability to use those wheels to swipe bases. The Cubs are right in this thing, and all the comments from the higher-ups suggest Crow-Armstrong has a real chance of helping them reach the postseason at some point this summer.

3. Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 223 AB, .332/.461/.561, 12 HR, 7 SB, 53 BB, 66 SO at Triple-A Norfolk; 61 AB, .115/.286/.148, 0 HR, 1 SB, 13 BB, 22 SO at Baltimore.

Let's make it abundantly clear: Cowser's results were awful while he was a member of the Orioles, as you can see from the stat line above. Let's also make it abundantly clear that a sample of 61 at-bats is far too small to write off a player, and I still believe Cowser should be added in redraft leagues when the Orioles give him another chance. Even while struggling he still showed patience at the plate, and he's a player who shows a swing that suggests he can hit for both average and power at the highest level. You can argue he's more of a 2024 play than one for the remainder of 2023, and that's fine. But because of his skill set and the success he's had in the minors, I'm still willing to give him a chance whenever Baltimore decides to do the same.

4. Ceddanne Rafaela, INF/OF, Boston Red Sox

2023 stats that matter: 417 AB, .302/.347/.523, 19 HR, 34 SB, 25 BB, 97 SO for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

Rafaela has slowed down slightly over the last week, but he's shown a better approach at the plate as of late; drawing walks in three of his last five games for the Triple-A Red Sox. Even with his numbers "dropping," this is still a player who has hit .314/.367/.640 since being called up to the International League, and he's swatted 13 homers while adding four thefts in his 172 at-bats at the highest MiLB level. There's no guarantee that Rafaela will make his debut in 2023 – that's true for everyone on the list outside of those who already got the call – but the power/speed combination makes him awfully intriguing should Boston decide to give him a chance over the final 30-plus games of 2023.

5. Ronny Mauricio, INF, New York Mets

2023 stats that matter: 457 AB, .284/.336/.486, 20 HR, 21 SB, 30 BB, 92 SO at Triple-A Syracuse.

Mauricio has been able to pick up a hit in nine of his last 10 games with the Triple-A Mets, and he's slugged .512 in those contests thanks to three homers and a pair of doubles. He's also hit just .256 in those contests in large part due to contact issues with nine strikeouts over his 43 at-bats. Simply put, Mauricio has the power/speed combination with shortstop eligibility that makes him well worth a roster addition should the Mets decide to make him a call-up for the 2023 campaign. It's also worth noting that there's a ton of volatility in this profile, and fantasy managers should prepare to take some bitter with the better in the early portion of his career.

6. AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP, Atlanta Braves

2023 stats that matter: 12 G, 56.1 IP, 2.88 ERA, 4 HR allowed, 26 BB, 71 SO for High-A Rome; Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett; 4 G, 21.2 IP, 4.57 ERA, 7 HR allowed, 10 BB, 18 SO for Atlanta.

Smith-Shawver made a couple of starts last week that would best be described as "fine." He allowed three runs over six innings with seven strikeouts against Charlotte, and he backed that up with five innings of three-run baseball with six strikeouts Tuesday versus Durham. Certainly not the type of outings that cause a great amount of concern. Certainly not the type of outings that fire up the waiver-wire bids. Smith-Shawver is one of the few pitching prospects in Triple-A right now who need to be monitored for 2023, however, and the fact he's already on the 40-man roster and will get to pitch behind the Atlanta offense adds to the intrigue.

7. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 383 AB, .319/.389/.567, 19 HR, 4 SB, 31 BB, 76 SO for Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk.

Kjerstad was as hot as any minor-league hitter not that long ago, but natural – if a bit disappointing – regression has kicked in. His 1-for-5 effort against Memphis broke a five-game hitless streak for the outfielder, and since Aug. 9 he's hitting just .146/.200/.220 with 12 strikeouts over his 41 at-bats. Prior to that, he was slashing .335/.406/.588 in the International League, so it's difficult to be too hard on a hitter who has been that good for as long as the 2020 second-overall pick has been. All that being said, Kjerstad needs to get back to that level he was showing in July before Baltimore deems him worthy of a promotion in all likelihood.

8. Colt Keith, INF, Detroit Tigers

2023 stats that matter: 394 AB, .299/.367/.538, 20 HR, 3 SB, 41 BB, 99 SO at Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo.

Keith is scuffling again, and a player who was not long ago at the top of this list, well, isn't anymore. He did homer on Friday for the Mud Hens, but over his last 10 games and 38 at-bats, he's slashing just .211/.250/.526 with the latter being the only saving grace. There's a lot to like about Keith's long-term upside as a third baseman who can hit for both average and pop, but it's looking more and more likely that his debut won't come until 2024 unless he really figures things out over the next week or so. He still deserves a spot on the list because it's absolutely feasible that can happen based on his talent.

9. Tyler Black, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

2023 stats that matter: 355 AB, .265/.405/.499, 15 HR, 49 SB, 72 BB, 86 SO for Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville.

The 33rd pick of the 2021 draft, Black earned his promotion to Triple-A after hitting .273/.411/.513 with 14 homers and 47 stolen bases over 84 games with Biloxi. He got off to an awful start with the Sounds, but he's picked up hits in five of his last six games with two of the last three being multi-hit efforts. Black is a patient hitter with well above-average speed, and the 23-year-old is a threat to steal a bag or two whenever he gets on base. He also has shown more power than anticipated, and his ability to put the ball into the gaps along with enough strength to turn on fastballs should make him more asset than detriment in that category. Black is more likely to debut in 2024 than 2023, but those who need help in the steals and average category should take a close look for 2023 if he does get the call.

10. Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 360 AB, .336/.457/.531, 10 HR, 21 SB, 79 BB, 88 SO at High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie.

Again, I'm not convinced that Holliday will make his debut this year – on the contrary, really – but there just aren't enough quality prospects still in the minors to suggest he doesn't belong. Add in the fact that he's widely considered the best prospect in baseball by so many and that all he's done as a teenager is slash .350/.431/.550 in his 100 at-bats at the Double-A level, and you don't have to dream very hard to imagine he's ready to make an MLB impact before the 2023 season comes to a close. Like so many of these players on this week's list – and the lists coming up – it's far more likely we see him in 2024, but Holiday is a special fantasy prospect who absolutely deserves roster consideration for those who have the bench space.

Also considered: Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians; Evan Carter, OF, Texas Rangers; Gavin Stone, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers; Junior Caminero, INF, Tampa Bay Rays