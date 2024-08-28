MB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 28

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

What's up Wednesday? How about seven MLB games starting at 7:10 p.m. EDT or later? Sounds good to me! Here are my recommendations for your MLB DFS lineups.

Pitching

Freddy Peralta, MIL vs. SF ($9,200): Peralta is a strikeout machine at the very least. While he has some issues with homers, he's struck out 10.37 batters per nine innings in 2024, and 11.37 in his career. The Giants are middling in terms of runs scored, but 20th in home runs, so they aren't too much of a threat to Peralta.

Joe Musgrove, SD at STL ($8,100): Musgrove started the season terribly. Then, just as he was turning things around (2.51 ERA in May), he got hurt. In three outings since returning he has a sparkling 0.57 ERA. That's quite encouraging! The Cardinals are 24th in runs scored, so Musgrove will hopefully stay in his groove.

Top Targets

Though he's batted .272 and hit 22 homers, Manny Machado ($3,500) is looking to improve his numbers before the season wraps up. To that end he has an .825 OPS over the last three weeks (and a .954 OPS over the last two weeks). Andre Pallante has a 4.85 ERA at home this year. Whether in the rotation or in the bullpen, he's always had an issue with his fellow righties, letting them bat .300 against him in his career.

A shortstop who can hit you 20 homers and 20 doubles season in and season out has a lot of value, and that's who Willy Adames ($3,400) is. This season, he's also added 14 stolen bases for good measure. Adames has an .864 OPS at home, and Kyle Harrison also is decidedly better at home. Of course, the problem for him is that he's on the road Wednesday, and he has a 4.61 ERA in away starts.

Bargain Bats

Due to the quality of the Orioles lineup (and farm system), Connor Norby ($3,200) couldn't crack the lineup even though he consistently hit well at Triple-A. He got moved to the Marlins, who have called him up and installed him at third base. The 24-year-old already has seven extra-base hits, and now he's getting a taste of Coors Field. Over the last three seasons, Kyle Freeland has a 5.19 ERA at home, and has let righties hit .293 against him.

His complete inability to hit lefties has always hindered Jake Cave ($2,500) but due to injuries for the Rockies he's in line to play regularly, at least when a righty is pitching. He has a .788 OPS versus right-handed pitchers, and a .767 OPS at home. Back in MLB, Max Meyer has a 5.84 ERA, and he's also allowed 2.14 home runs per nine innings.

Stack to Consider

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays (Chris Bassitt): Rafael Devers ($3,900), Jarren Duran ($3,900), David Hamilton ($3,000)

Bassitt has never allowed many home runs. That's good! Even though he's allowed 0.99 HR/9 this season he has a 4.41 ERA. That's bad! Also, he's actually allowed eight homers over his last seven starts, which is even worse for him. Forty-four of the 63 homers he's allowed over the three seasons have been hit by lefties, so this is an all-southpaw stack.

Devers' .290/.369/.571 slash line has him shaping up for a career-best season. This game should help, given that over the last three seasons he has a .940 OPS versus righties and a .906 OPS at home. Duran is having an incredible season (outside of slur-related suspensions). He has 42 doubles, 13 triples, 20 homers, and 32 stolen bases. Now, he does hit lefties worse than Devers so can be handled by a bullpen arm, but he has a .967 OPS versus righties and should get at least two shots at Bassitt on Wednesday. Unlike most lefties, Hamilton has showed much less power at home than on the road. However, the shortstop has a .742 OPS versus righties, and power isn't really his game anyway. No, what stands out is that he's stolen 33 bases in 97 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.