Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

Bubba Chandler , P, PIT – Chandler looks poised to soon join Paul Skenes in the Pirates rotation. He's doesn't quite have the size of Skenes, yet he's still been mowing down the opposition with a 1.42 ERA and 36:7 K:BB in 25.1 innings while batters have gone .122 against. Chandler boasts an impressive heater with movement, though the development

Aaron Judge has been otherworldly so far this season, but the Yankees essentially have a dead spot at third base. Jazz Chisholm could shift over to the hot corner, though he's currently on the Injured List. Could uber-prospect George Lombard come to the rescue? While a promotion to the big leagues isn't imminent, he did receive a bump up to Double-A following a scintillating start where he hit .329 with a .495 OBP in 24 games at High-A. At just 19, Lombard showed polish at the dish well beyond his years with more walks (23) than strikeouts (22) while also swiping 11 bags. His power stroke remains a work in progress, though the teenager still has time to fill out and mature. Lombard also played third and second at High-A in addition to his usual slot at shortstop. He would really have to tear the cover off the ball at the higher levels to get to the Majors in 2025, but that isn't completely outside the realm of possibilities - especially down the stretch and for the postseason.

Aaron Judge has been otherworldly so far this season, but the Yankees essentially have a dead spot at third base. Jazz Chisholm could shift over to the hot corner, though he's currently on the Injured List. Could uber-prospect George Lombard come to the rescue? While a promotion to the big leagues isn't imminent, he did receive a bump up to Double-A following a scintillating start where he hit .329 with a .495 OBP in 24 games at High-A. At just 19, Lombard showed polish at the dish well beyond his years with more walks (23) than strikeouts (22) while also swiping 11 bags. His power stroke remains a work in progress, though the teenager still has time to fill out and mature. Lombard also played third and second at High-A in addition to his usual slot at shortstop. He would really have to tear the cover off the ball at the higher levels to get to the Majors in 2025, but that isn't completely outside the realm of possibilities - especially down the stretch and for the postseason.

Let's take a look at some other newsworthy neophytes in this edition of the Minor League Barometer.

UPGRADE

Bubba Chandler, P, PIT – Chandler looks poised to soon join Paul Skenes in the Pirates rotation. He's doesn't quite have the size of Skenes, yet he's still been mowing down the opposition with a 1.42 ERA and 36:7 K:BB in 25.1 innings while batters have gone .122 against. Chandler boasts an impressive heater with movement, though the development of his slider and changeup have vaulted him to elite prospect status along with improved control. The athletic 22-year-old righty, who could have played football at Clemson, will instead hone his craft on the diamond for the Bucs - and perhaps as soon as later this month.

Moises Ballesteros, C, CHC – Though Ballesteros has cooled off the last week or so, he's still slashing an outstanding .381/.437/.566 with four homers 18 RBI and three steals through 28 games at Triple-A. He's also been exceptional at putting the ball in play having only fanned 13 times over that stretch. The only knock on Ballesteros is where he'll eventually fit on the field, or whether he'll even play the field at all. He's a subpar defensive catcher and is likely to move out from behind the dish and settle at first or perhaps even DH. There's also currently no obvious spot for Ballesteros with the parent club as they've started hot. While he may need an injury or trade to crack an everyday lineup this season, his hit tool is pure and the Cubs will be forced to make a decision if he continues to rake.

Arjun Nimmala, SS, TOR – There's no guarantee Bo Bichette returns to the Blue Jays following the season as the free agent-to-be figures to garner plenty of attention if he makes it to the open market. Nimmala would eventually be the heir-apparent up the middle as he dispatched 16 home runs across 82 appearances as an 18-year-old at Low-A during 2024 and he's already at six in 23 at High-A with a strong plate discipline and contact skills. He's also produced a .295/.374/.547 line this season. So Nimmala wouldn't be a bad fallback plan if Bichette bolts.

Leo De Vries, SS, SD – There's already a lot of hype around De Vries in prospect circles, and rightly so. The 18-year-old phenom could be a five-tool player for San Diego, and perhaps sooner rather than later. Already at High-A, De Vries has gone .309/.400/.593 with four homers, 19 RBI and three steals through 22 games with standout plate discipline and almost as many walks (13) as strikeouts (15). The switch-hitter is already drawing comparisons to Francisco Lindor, and the Padres organization has been known in the past to be aggressive with their prospects.

CHECK STATUS

Otto Kemp, 3B, PHI – Kemp is already 25, but injuries early on didn't allow him to show his true potential. He's been largely healthy for the last two years, with 2024 being his breakout campaign as he appeared at four different levels - ending up at Triple-A and slashed .285/.392/.489 with 16 home runs, 66 RBI and 20 stolen bases from 123 contests. Kemp has been surging to begin the current campaign with a robust .244/.433/.703 line alongside 10 homers, 35 RBI and five steals. The club has also attempted to increase his positional versatility by giving his time at third, second, first and left field. This would come in handy should Kemp receive a promotion based on the Phillies' current bats. He may be a late bloomer, though he has the chance to make a real impact at some point later this year, whether that be in Philadelphia or as trade bait.

Brandon Clarke, P, BOS – A fifth-round selection in 2024, Clarke went the JUCO route and displayed impressive strikeout potential - most notably with his fastball/curveball combo. The 22-year-old southpaw has a solid frame at 6'4", 220 and his control has been stellar to begin this season having already seen a bump to High-A after posting a 0.93 ERA and 17:2 K:BB in only 9.2 innings at Low-A. Clarke's first start at the new level was hardly different as he didn't allow an earned run across 4.2 innings while striking out seven with no walks. He carries some injury history that could limit his innings may be monitored, but the strikeout stuff is evident and the power hurler has the chance to rocket up the prospect charts.

Carson Benge, OF, NYM – Benge has been hot of late by slashing .341/.438/.512 the last two weeks. A two-way player at Oklahoma State, he's now a hitter and outfielder with a promising left-handed bat. The focus on hitting exclusively should only help Benge in his march to the big leagues, with attention on sending the ball over the fence. He's already displayed superior bat-to-ball skills, a superb eye at the dish and some speed. If the power stroke eventually follows, Benge may end up among baseball's top outfield prospects.

DOWNGRADE

Theo Gillen, OF, TB – Gillen has had a rough beginning to 2025 as he started the season on the IL with a minor calf problem. The injury bug has followed him as he required shoulder surgery as a sophomore in high school and then dealt with a knee issue as a junior. Gillen was a shortstop then, but has already been moved to the outfield and is learning a new position. Since returning to the diamond at Low-A, the 19-year-old only has two hits in 21 at-bats. The 18th overall selection from 2024 offers an intriguing power/speed combination and a learning curve is to be expected, though Gillen remains raw and must also prove he can stay healthy.

Jurrangelo Cijntje, P, SEA – The rare switch-pitcher was also a first-rounder last year and has struggled to begin his pro career sporting an ugly 6.04 ERA through eight games, five of which were starts. Cijntje does have 24 strikeouts across 22.1 innings while the opposition is batting .213 against, yet his command/control has been lackluster having issued 17 walks along with five homers. He only recorded one out during his most recent outing while conceding three walks and four runs. No matter which arm Cijntje uses, his control must improve and he'll have to prove he can keep the ball in the park.