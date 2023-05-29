Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

Let's take note of a few worthy prospect performances before getting into some more detailed ups and downs in this week's Minor League Barometer.

Marcelo Mayer predictably got the bump to Double-A after showcasing his elite talent at High-A hitting .290 with seven home runs and five steals in 35 games. Boston's future shortstop remains one of the top neophytes in the game.

Luis Matos is enjoying a resurgent season in the Giants organization. Still only 31, he's batting .340 in May with nine stolen bases and more walks (eight) than strikeouts (five). And Matos has already advanced to Triple-A.

Ryan Bliss may be just 5'6", but he's tearing the cover off of the ball at Double-A at .380 with seven homers, 26 RBI and 14 steals through 38 contest for the Sod Poodles in the Arizona farm system.

Justin Jarvis seems to have found his control while limiting the long ball in the Brewers pipeline, resulting in a 2.66 ERA and 53:14 K:BB over 44 innings at Double-A. This appears to be a true breakout for the 23-year-old, who allowed 20 home runs in 2022 while issuing 66 free passes mostly at High-A.

UPGRADE

James Wood, OF, WAS – Wood bashed three homers in four games at High-A, leaving the Nationals no choice but to promote him to Double-A. He continues to show an intriguing power/speed combination at only 20. Though Wood's size tends to favor eventual power over speed, he boasts plate discipline well beyond his years and profiles as an OBP-machine at the higher levels. Though Washington has no reason to rush him, the neophyte may simply hit his way to the bigs by next season.

Harry Ford, C, SEA – Ford is another phenom with an impressive handle of the strike zone. At 20, he's produced more walks (41) than strikeouts (35) at High-A this season. In fact, Ford has yet to post an OBP under .400 since entering the minors. He's also registered six home runs and eight steals at his current level. Ford actually had twice as many stolen bases as homers last season.

Brody Mccullough, P, CHC – McCullough was overshadowed by Cade Horton earlier this season at Low-A. The former is a year older and hails from small-school Wingate University. While Horton recently received the call to High-A, McCullough has stayed and continues to mow down the opposition. A 10th round selection in last year's draft, he's posted a 2.36 ERA and 49:12 K:BB in only 34.1 innings while the opposition is hitting .161. Given McCullough's age and polish as a former collegian, he should soon get moved up to High-A and follow in Horton's footsteps.

Julian Aguiar, P, CIN – Aguiar began in the bullpen, but has succesfully shifted to the starting rotation. The 21-year-old righty has compiled a 1.60 ERA and 46:10 K:BB from 39.1 innings at High-A. Aguiar has gained some ticks in terms of his fastball, while his slider and changeup remain above-average off-speed offerings. Opposing batters have only gone .147 against and he's kept the ball down with a 2.09 GO:AO, leading to him only surrendering one home run through in eight starts. Aguiar represents an under-the-radar prospect who should be gaining more notoriety.

CHECK STATUS

Yanquiel Fernandez, OF, COL – Fernandez and Jordan Beck have formed a potent one-two combo at High-A with 12 of 13 homers, respectively. Meanwhile, Fernandez is hitting .331 across 42 contests. The caveat here is he's also struck out 33 times compared to just seven walks, leaving questions as to whether this will ultimately catch up with him at the higher levels.

Nathan Martorella, 1B, SD – Martorella's standard numbers don't jump off the page, but he's still slashing a respectable .277/.384/.484 with seven home runs and 32 RBI in 44 games at High-A. A fifth-round pick in 2022, his peripheral figures tell a different story with an ISO of .206 while tallying nearly as many walks as Ks. What this says is that Martorella has demonstrated superior raw power along with an eagle-eye at the dish and the ability to make contact. In other words, he could exceed expectations on the farm.

Heston Kjerstad, OF, BAL – It seems as though the Orioles are flush with young hitters and hitting prospects, and Kjerstad is one of a stable of bats who should see the big leagues no later than 2024. Through 40 games at Double-A, the 24-year-old is slashing .304/.382/.589 with 10 homers, 21 RBI and three stolen bases to go with nine doubles and three triples. Baltimore boasts no less than seven hitting prospects at Double-A or Triple-A ranked in the top-100 MLB phenoms, so the only question will be how the club plans to get all their young hitters enough at-bats once they reach the bigs. It is an excellent problem to have, but one Kjerstad and the Orioles will have to figure out how to navigate sooner rather than later.

Dalton Rushing, C, LAD – Rushing isn't hitting .400 like he did during a brief stint at Low-A a season ago, but the backstop is still displaying quite the skill set at High-A slashing .246/.425/.485 with seven home runs and 26 RBI over 39 outings. His power potential remains elite while also showing tremendous plate discipline having racked up almost as many walks as strikeouts. And while Rushing's natural position is catcher, he's also seen time at first base and DH as the Dodgers are eager to find ways to keep his bat in the lineup.

DOWNGRADE

Jose Salas, SS, MIN – Salas has seen his prospect luster fade over the last year or so. Once a top-flight neophyte in the Marlins system, he was decent in 2022 between Low-A and High-A by hitting .250 with a .339 OBP. While Salas did belt nine homers and swipe 33 bags, he otherwise showed minimal power while also fanning 95 times. In the offseason, he was dealt with Pablo Lopez to the Twins for Luis Arraez and has been even so far this campaign slashing an ugly .154/.231/.215 with one home run and eight steals in 37 games at High-A. Salas is still just 20, but his lack of production has caused his stock to drop considerably.

Marco Luciano, OF, SF – The wait for Luciano to fulfill his lofty promise continues as he began the year on the Injured List. Since returning, he's largely struggled at Double-A going .176/.284/.405 with four homers and 12 RBI through 21 games while striking out 28 times. The sample size is small, but that is part of the problem for Luciano as he only appeared in 65 games during 2022. It appears Ks and home runs will always be a part of his profile, but his health and an ability to hit for average remain question marks.