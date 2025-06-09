This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

We've danced around the massive success of Mets' pitching prospect Jonah Tong this season, but it's time to give the 21-year-old hurler his full due as he's been electric at Double-A with an outrageous 83 strikeouts in only 49 innings at Binghamton. He also sports a 2.02 ERA while opposing batters are hitting .137 against. Tong continues to keep the ball down with a 1.48 GO:AO while only surrendering two homers through 10 starts. He's also produced 27 walks, and the wildness is certainly something to monitor as he's previously battled control problems. Nevertheless, the Ks are too difficult to ignore with at least eight six times, including 11 in his most recent outing Wednesday where he didn't allow a hit. Tong has drawn favorable comparisons to Tim Lincecum based upon his build and delivery while continuing to climb up the prospect charts where he could see the big leagues by 2026.

Here are some other phenoms making noise in this edition of the Minor League Barometer.

UPGRADE

Sean Linan, P, LAD – Linan is another pitcher like Tong who's displayed superb strikeout potential while coming from virtual anonymity to burst into the spotlight. The 20-year-old righty started out exclusively as a reliever when he entered the minors, but has since shuffled time between the bullpen and rotation. Linan began 2025 campaign at Low-A, where he posted an absurd 50:10 K:BB through 29.2 innings. That resulted in a quick promotion to High-A, where he made three appearances before skipping right to Triple-A due to the Dodgers' starting pitcher injuries. Linan was roughed up in two starts and subsequently returned to High-A, though still fanned 12 batters over 7.1 innings. Such a meteoric rise was likely too soon, but the aggressiveness shows the organization's confidence and faith in his future. Linan will continue to improve his craft and keep the walks down, so now may be the time to buy low on him.

Kyle Teel, C, CHW – Teel made his big-league debut over the weekend and went 3-for-8 with two walks in three games while operating behind the plate for two and at DH for the other and Edgar Quero at catcher. The duo will likely split time at the position, yet Teel should receive regular at-bats given the White Sox's dearth of offensive options. He can hit for average and isn't afraid to draw a walk. While Teel's home run numbers are underwhelming, he's not completely devoid of power. Though his speed is considered below-average, he can still use his baseball acumen to swipe a few bags. With everyday opportunities, Teel should be a solid contributor.

Rainiel Rodriguez, C, STL – Rodriguez created a lot of buzz with his destruction of the Florida Complex League as the teenager slashed .362/.506/.828 with seven homers and 16 RBI across 19 contests with more walks (16) than strikeouts (15). This dismantling of the competition led to a quick promotion to Low-A, where he's already gone deep once through four outings. Rodriguez may end up moving out from behind the dish. But if he continues to display a vast array of hitting tools, the Cards will eventually find a spot for him somewhere in the lineup - though they'll have to wait a few years for that to occur.

Franklin Arias, SS, BOS – The Red Sox carry a bevy of young, upper-echelon hitting talent with Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Wilyer Abreu and Kristian Campbell. Do not lose sight of Arias as he's tearing the cover off the ball starting at Low-A and then at High-A, where he's produce a .353/.392/.519 line with three home runs, 25 RBI and five steals through 31 appearances. He also shows bat control well beyond his years with nine walks and 11 strikeouts during that stretch. Though Rodriguez will likely be blocked at the higher levels by the likes of Mayer and Campbell, his elite bat may force Boston's hand in some manner as early as next season.

CHECK STATUS

Eric Bitonti, 1B/3B, MIL – A third round pick from 2023, Bitonti boasts impressive size and power considering his relative youth. The 19-year-old is currently slashing .233/.336/.413 with eight homers, 33 RBI and six stolen bases in 51 games at Low-A. Bitonti has battled strikeout woes - perhaps unsurprising given his age - with 78 Ks, yet he's also drawn 30 walks and has displayed exceptional bat speed. He'll have to prove he can make more consistent contact, but the ball explodes off his bat when it does.

Asbel Gonzalez, OF, KC – Gonzalez is a terror on the basepaths as he's swiped a staggering 43 bases across 52 contests at Low-A. At 19, he can work the count and make consistent contact via a .281 average, 23 walks and a .392 OBP. Gonzalez doesn't offer much power despite decent size with only two home runs during his brief professional career, but he still has some time to fill out and mature. He's also an above-average fielder, which should help his cause for future playing time. If Gonzalez could even reach double-digit in himers, his stock would soar. As is, his speed and ability to get on base should provide value.

DOWNGRADE

Demetrio Crisantes, 2B, AZ – Crisantes will miss the remainder 2025 after a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery due to a labral tear, though is expected back by the start of spring training. And he's experienced elbow issues in the past. Crisantes dominated opposing pitchers last year between the Arizona Complex League and Low-A, yet had been off to a much more pedestrian start this season slashing .252/.358/.415 with four homers and six stolen bases - though he did have 29 RBI prior to being sidelined with more walks (21) than strikeouts (19). He remains one of the better prospects in the Arizona system, and will likely instead return to High-A to start 2026 to potentially hinder his future trajectory.

Santiago Suarez, P, TB – Suarez has been on the Injured List for the last month with an unspecified injury. It's perhaps an ominous sign there hasn't been any news, updates or specificity. The 20-year-old righty had been off to a fast start at High-A before the issue with a 1.78 ERA and 28:5 K:BB through 25.1 innings while opposing batters were batting .174 against. Suarez is a consistent strike thrower with a three-pitch repertoire, so here's hoping the injury isn't as serious as it may appear.