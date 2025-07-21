Kaelen Culpepper , SS, MIN – A first-round selection in 2024, Culpepper has already made his way to Double-A. The Kansas State product actually started the season at High-A, where he flashed his all-around skill set slashing .293/.385/.479 with nine home runs, 34 RBI and 15 steals in 54 games. This resulted in an easy decision to promote him, and he's arguably looked even better at Double-A going .342/.416/.506 with four homers, 11 RBI and three stolen bases through 19 contests. Supposedly known more for his hit tool than power, Culpepper has shown more pop than expected while continuing to shine in terms of plate discipline with 36 walks versus 54 strikeouts this year. His bat will firmly put him in the conversation for a 2026 debut in the big leagues regardless of what position he eventually plays.

With the MLB Draft done, a new crop of neophytes has entered the chat. While this article will acknowledge a few of them instantly become top 100 prospects, we'll try to stay away from analyzing them at least until they start getting some professional appearances and continue to focus on those currently plugging away in the minors.

Without further ado, here are some prospects to take note of in this week's edition of the Minor League Barometer.

UPGRADE

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, MIN – A first-round selection in 2024, Culpepper has already made his way to Double-A. The Kansas State product actually started the season at High-A, where he flashed his all-around skill set slashing .293/.385/.479 with nine home runs, 34 RBI and 15 steals in 54 games. This resulted in an easy decision to promote him, and he's arguably looked even better at Double-A going .342/.416/.506 with four homers, 11 RBI and three stolen bases through 19 contests. Supposedly known more for his hit tool than power, Culpepper has shown more pop than expected while continuing to shine in terms of plate discipline with 36 walks versus 54 strikeouts this year. His bat will firmly put him in the conversation for a 2026 debut in the big leagues regardless of what position he eventually plays.

Victor Figueroa, 1B, SD – An 18th-rounder out of a junior college in Florida, Figueroa tortured opposing pitching in the Arizona Complex League batting a staggering 23-of-38 (.605) with five home runs over 11 outings. He was quickly advanced to Low-A, where he seems to be holding his own producing a .265/.376/.488 line with seven home runs and 29 RBI across 46 appearances. Despite a 6-5, 240 slugger's frame, Figueroa doesn't strike out a lot (41) and is more than willing to draw a walk (29). While it's going to take a larger sample size to figure into the Padres' future plans, the organization may have already found a diamond in the rough.

Ty Johnson, P, TB – Speaking of hidden gems, Johnson was a 15th-round pick by the Cubs in 2023, but was subsequently traded to the Rays in the Isaac Paredes deal last season. Known in college for having almost as many free passes as Ks, he flipped the script as a pro registering a staggering 120:26 K:BB in 84 innings between Low-A and High-A during last season. Johnson has been virtually unhittable at Double-A with the opposition batting .161 against. The 6-6 righty has walked a few more hitters, yet still lists a 88:28 K:BB in 64 innings. Johnson primarily uses his fastball and slider with a unique delivery that could eventually have him deployed as a high-leverage bullpen arm option, though the Rays plan on keeping him in the rotation for now and he recently struck out nine in back-to-back starts.

Max Anderson, 2B, DET – Anderson tends to get lost in the shuffle in the Tigers' system, especially with formidable prospects like Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, Josue Briceno and Bryce Rainer garnering significant headlines. However, the 23-year-old is enjoying a superb season at Double-A as his aggressive approach has paid dividends with a slash line of .321/.372/.523 from 75 contests. Perhaps most notably, Anderson's power stroke has kicked in with 11 homers to already match his career-high. He's not a burner on the basepaths, yet he's proven extremely productive at the dish by driving in 55 after collecting 75 a year ago. Anderson may not offer the usual toolsy fantasy profile for power and speed, but it would still be a mistake to overlook him - especially with Gleyber Torres on a one-year deal and likely to command a larger, longer contract following an All-Star selection.

CHECK STATUS

Braylon Doughty, P, CLE – Doughty is a teenaged hurler with advanced off-speed pitches that could lead to a fairly quick rise up the rankings. His curveball and slider remain his best weapons, though his fastball seems to be gaining velocity while he can occasionally use his changeup. Doughty generally keeps the ball down as evidenced by his 1.34 GO:AO and only surrendering three home runs through 18 starts at Low-A. He's walked a few more batters than anticipated (23 in 67.2 innings), yet has also fanned 74. And as a former position player, Doughty may only be scratching the surface of his potential. A 4.26 ERA is a decent start to his career after being taken with the 36th selection in 2024.

Jacob Bresnahan, P, SF – Acquired from the Guardians last year in exchange for Alex Cobb, Bresnahan is an athletic southpaw who could end up being a steal for the Giants. The 20-year-old may have been a 13th-rounder at the 2023 Draft, but he's already surpassed expectations having compiled a 2.90 ERA and 81:28 K:BB across 62 Low-A innings while opposing batters are going .193 against alongside two home runs over 15 starts. Bresnahan is mainly fastball/slider at this point, though his third pitch is a slider that could end up being dangerous. He won't be a fast riser through the San Fran ranks, yet the current production is difficult to argue and still has room to add muscle to his 6-4 frame.

Alex Clemmey, P, WAS – Don't sleep on Clemmey, who just might be the top active hurler in the Nationals system due to the injuries to Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana. The 20-year-old lefty has posted a 3.07 ERA and 94 strikeouts in only 70.1 innings at High-A while batters have only gone .209 against. This has helped Clemmey limit the overall damage as he remains slightly wild with 49 walks. Another former member of the Guardians organization, he boasts a three-pitch arsenal at 6-6, though sometimes has difficulty repeating his delivery. Clemmey's age and offerings make him intriguing, yet the inability to consistently throw strikes is a red flag that could be problematic at the higher levels.

Kyle Karros, 3B, COL – The 2024 Northwest League MVP began the current campaign at Double-A. The 22-year-old spent a few weeks on the Injured List during May, but otherwise continued to flash his plus hit tool along with the ability to draw walks while going .294/.399/.462 across 55 appearances that resulted in a move to Triple-A. Karros remains average over power, but it'll be interesting to see if he's helped by Coors Field once eventually promoted to the bigs. He's hit at virtually every stop thus far, so he could eventually become a cornerstone at the hot corner if the thin air in Colorado fuels his home run stroke.

DOWNGRADE

Noah Schultz, P, CHW – Schultz may still be considered amongst the top left-handed hurlers in the minors, though he's slightly struggled this season. While he managed a respectable 3.34 ERA in 56.2 innings at Double-A, his strikeout figures were significantly down with "only" 58 Ks. More concerning was the 36 walks over that same stretch after only 30 from the first 115.1 innings of his pro career. Despite this, Schultz was promoted to Triple-A and was subsequently hammered through three starts as he conceded 18 hits and 15 earned runs during 11.1 innings. Though he struck out 13, he also walked eight. And on Saturday, Schultz was scratched from his start due to a balky left knee. There's no word regarding the nature or extent of the injury, but this could be at least a partial explanation as to why he's had issues throwing strikes. It would be easy to blame Schultz's height (6-10) on his inability to repeat his delivery, yet this wasn't a problem before. Expect the White Sox to exercise extreme caution with their top prospect until he can regain his health and/or work out his mechanics.

Blake Mitchell, C, KC – Mitchell missed the first three months after surgery on a broken right wrist. He's re