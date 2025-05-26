Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Bregman Suffers Significant Quad Strain

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Bregman's injury creates opportunity, as the Red Sox called up prospect Marcelo Mayer from Triple-A Worcester in response. With Rafael Devers settled in at DH, Mayer took over at third base and collected his first big-league Sunday. He is 2-for-8 with three strike outs since the promotion and is worth consideration in most formats.

Alex Bregman

The Red Sox infielder was injured Friday in a blowout win over the Orioles. Bregman suffered a "significant" right quadriceps strain as he rounded first base. The injury was initially believed to be minor, but an MRI performed on the area revealed the extent of the damage. Bregman compared the injury to a prior quad strain sustained during the 2021 season. That injury involved the opposite quad but did force Bregman to miss 69 games. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bregman sit through the All-Star break.

Michael King

The Padres placed King on the 15-day injured list over the weekend due to right shoulder inflammation. The term inflammation could be associated with a number of "-itis" issues including tendinitis or bursitis. San Diego manager Mike Shildt did mention they believe the issue is linked to his scapula (shoulder blade). If this is indeed the problem, a rotator cuff injury is possible, as the four muscles that make up the cuff are located on the shoulder blade. Consider King day-to-day for now with more detailed evaluations on tap. King will be eligible to return June 6, though a longer absence seems likely at this point.

Justin Verlander

The veteran right-hander is on the 15-day IL with a right pectoral strain. While most people associate the pecs with the chest, the muscle is directly involved in shoulder movement. It can accomplish this feat thanks to the arrangement of its muscle fibers and its anchor points. In addition to connecting to the sternum and the rib cage, the pec major attaches to the humerus, the long bone of the upper arm. As a result, the pec is able to flex and extend the upper arm while also pulling the arm toward the body in a motion known as adduction. Furthermore, the pec plays a role in rotation at the shoulder, making it an important synergist in the throwing motion.

Given its complex role, it is easy to understand how even a mild issue with the pec muscle could negatively impact a pitcher's control and velocity. Fortunately, the Giants pinpointed the issue before it had a trickle-down effect on other areas of Verlander's body and he should bounce back relatively quickly. He is slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, meaning he could return to action after the minimum 15 days have transpired. Monitor Verlander's status coming out of the throwing session to see if the 42-year-old continues to progress or if he will need additional recovery time.

Check Swings

Ronald Acuna: WELCOME BACK TO LA BESTIA! Acuna returned from the second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear of his career in impressive fashion, hitting a home run on the first pitch he faced. Since his return to the lineup, Acuna is hitting .333 with two home runs and a double. He has unsurprisingly been quiet on the base path and does have six strikeouts through his first three games, but the early productivity should be enjoyed. Those invested here should also anticipate routine off days as he rounds back into top form.

Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller: Both Seattle starters reported improvement in their rehabs for varying elbow injuries and were able to throw simulated games on Friday. Miller (right elbow inflammation) appears to be ahead of Gilbert (right elbow strain) in recovery. The team is hopeful Miller will not require a rehab assignment and could rejoin the rotation soon. Gilbert's recovery plan will take longer to complete, as he is expected to require a rehab assignment that could include multiple appearances.

Shota Imanaga: The Cubs left-hander continues to hit all his marks in recovery and had his bullpen session moved up a few days. Imanaga, out since May 4 with a hamstring strain, is scheduled to throw on Tuesday. Despite the positive steps forward, the Cubs do not plan on getting him back until mid to late June. Continues to exhibit patience here.

Cole Ragans: The Royals believe Ragans will return to the lineup June 1 after he missed the past two weeks with left groin tightness. He has resumed throwing and has reportedly progressed smoothly through treatment. Hopefully this was simply a mild setback for the lefty.

Bryan Reynolds: Reynolds did not play Sunday due to trunk soreness. Details surrounding the injury are vague, and it could be a myriad of things including an intercostal strain or an oblique injury. Look for the Pirates medical team to further examine the issue to pinpoint the root of Reynolds' discomfort. Any sort of muscle injury would likely require an IL stint. Consider Reynolds day-to-day for now.

Adley Rutschman: The Baltimore catcher did not finish Sunday's win over the Red Sox after taking a foul tip off his catcher's mask. The team has deemed the decision to remove him from play precautionary. However, Rutschman is not out of the woods just yet and will continue to be monitored over the next 24 hours. Signs and symptoms of a concussion can be delayed and may not occur immediately. An absence Monday may be coming with an extended absence needed if he does end up in the league's mandated concussion protocol.

Corey Seager: Texas' offense has been nonexistent and is in desperate need of Seager's bat. Fortunately, he is expected to return to the lineup sometime in the next week after his second stint on the IL with a hamstring strain. While his return will be a welcome sight for both the Rangers and fantasy managers, Seager will carry an elevated degree of injury risk for the foreseeable future and could be in line for regular days off to ensure his long-term health. Seager's return will be much needed as Texas just lost Joc Pederson for the next six-weeks after the veteran suffered a broken right hand over the weekend.

