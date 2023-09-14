This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Picks, Odds and Predictions for Thursday, Sept. 14

Last Thursday belonged to the NFL. The MLB schedule was weak and it wound up being one big "pass" for me. This week, the schedule is much more active and there are plenty of interesting games with value to explore. Meaningful baseball in September.....that's what it is all about! Let's jump right in.

Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers

This has been a well-played, tightly contested series between two teams with playoff aspirations. Since the injury to Jorge Soler, the Miami offense has really sputtered, particularly in this series where the Marlins have scored three runs in the first three games of this four-game set. Miami starter and rookie sensation Eury Perez has been fantastic in his last four starts, including a six-inning gem in LA where he struck out 10 Dodgers. Brewers starter Adrian Houser runs hot and cold, and may not need to do much against a struggling Marlins offense. An early afternoon start to conclude a four-gamer is a situation in which I like to hunt for unders. This is no exception.



MLB Best Bet: Marlins/Brewers UNDER 8 (+100) @ BetMGM



Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

After a prolonged slide, the Rangers have gotten hot, winning five straight and 7-of-10. Both starters (Nathan Eovaldi for Texas and Kevin Gausman for Toronto) have put up excellent numbers all year, and while I generally don't like going against talented home teams looking to avoid sweeps, the value on the red-hot Rangers is too much to pass up here.



MLB Best Bet: Rangers ML (+140) @ BetMGM

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles

This is Game One of a monstrous four-game series in Baltimore between the two teams left standing in the AL East. Both offenses are clicking in September, but both starters here will pose stern tests. Tampa's Aaron Civale doesn't go deep into games, but he's on a strikeout tear that includes an incredible 12-strikeout performance in 5.1 innings against Boston two weeks ago. Kyle Bradish has been a revelation for Baltimore all year and he's been especially hot down the stretch. Bradish has not given up more than two earned runs in any of his last six starts. I looked hard at the under here, but with both offenses clicking, I decided the value here lies with the Rays.



MLB Best Bet: Rays ML (+120) @ DraftKings



