MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and MLB Player Props for Thursday, July 28

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Best Bets and MLB Player Props for Thursday, July 28

Last Article's Record: 3-0, +3.00 units

Season Record: 52-55, -1.33 units

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians/Boston Red Sox F5 under 5.0, -120

Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford moved into the rotation last month and has been impressive, logging 5+ innings in five of his six starts, while improving into 6.0 innings in each of his last two starts. He has allowed three runs or fewer in all but one of those starts, which includes a couple of tough recent matchups vs. the Blue Jays and Yankees. He's even been a little unlucky in the ERA department, as his WHIP has been excellent during those six starts, allowing just 32 baserunners over 31.1 innings (1.02 WHIP). On the other side of this matchup today we have Guardians starter Triston McKenzie, who has really broken out this year with a fine 3.11 ERA and 0.98 WHIP, driven by his recent hot streak where he has allowed only one run over his last four starts combined (26.2 innings). It's an attractive number on the first five innings here, where they have to score six runs to beat us.

MLB Best Bets for Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians/Boston Red Sox F5 under 5.0, -120

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Jose Urquidy has been excellent at home this year (2.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP), and pitched well vs. the Mariners (in Seattle) in his most recent outing, allowing just one run over 6.0 innings. In fact, Urquidy hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last seven starts, and he allowed just one run in four out of those seven starts. Mariners starter Logan Gilbert has been very good also, even performing a little better on the road than at home this year (2.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP in his road starts). Gilbert has also fared well vs. the Astros, posting a 2.37 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over three starts (19.0 innings). Good chance this game stays low-scoring and competitive through the first five innings.

MLB Best Bets for Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners/Houston Astros F5 under 4.5, -110

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Good number here on the leadoff hitter Altuve, who is 7-for-16 vs. Gilbert (.438) with five of those seven hits going for extra bases (four doubles and a homer). Be sure and verify that Altuve is indeed starting before finalizing this play.

MLB Best Bets for Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Jose Altuve over 1.5 total bases, +120

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Cleveland Guardians/Boston Red Sox F5 under 5.0, -120

Seattle Mariners/Houston Astros F5 under 4.5, -110

Jose Altuve over 1.5 total bases, +120

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.