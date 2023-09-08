This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Friday, Sept. 8

Season: 96-118-1 -43.95 units

Prior Article: 1-4 -3.55 units

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves

The Braves have averaged 6.3 runs per game over their last 25 games and have been stronger at home. They especially destroy opposing pitching early in the game (F3, F5), but in the 1st inning at home they average 1.29 runs per game, which is 0.42 runs higher than the next team (Dodgers 0.87). The Braves have hit over 5.5 runs in 7 out of their last 10.

MLB Best Bets for Pirates at Braves

Braves OVER 5.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

The Orioles have been solid all year when a dog or a small favorite. In their last 10 games, they are 8-2 straight up and 9-1 to the OVER. The Red Sox are 17-3 in their last 20 to the OVER. The Red Sox pitching staff is gassed and their starters barely go five innings on most nights now. Tanner Houck has historically been trouble after the third inning, and it will probably be more of the same in this game.

MLB Best Bets Orioles at Red Sox

Orioles for 1 unit (DraftKings -120)

Orioles/Red Sox OVER 10 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

The Giants are 34-10 against the Rockies the last three years with a 21-9 record in their last 30 at home in this series. I like Kyle Harrison as a pitcher with 21 strikeouts in 15.1 innings, but he did allow four home runs in his last start against the Padres.

But the Rockies' inability to score on the road, especially in this series and in San Francisco puts me on the Giants in this spot. The UNDER has hit in six out of the last eight in San Francisco in this series.

MLB Best Bets Rockies at Giants

Giants -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -105)

Rockies/Giants UNDER 8 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -105)

MLB Best Bets Recap