This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Playoff Picks for

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Season: 115-140-2 -52.72 units

Prior Article: 3-3 -1.82 units

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

The Rangers have backed the Orioles in a corner with a 2-0 series lead taking both games in Baltimore. You have to give the Rangers a lot of credit for changing pitchers in Game One from Dane Dunning to Andrew Heaney and also going with left-hander Jordan Montgomery which played into Camden Yards park factors.

Nathan Eovaldi pitched a gem in the last series against the Rays after looking awful in September. Eovaldi has great post-season numbers and looked to be locked in last start.

In their last 20 games as home favorites between 100 and 150, the Rangers have averaged a total of 12.6 runs per game (6.2-6.4). The Rangers are 10-3-1 to the OVER of 9 runs in their last 14 home games. This Rangers lineup has made adjustments to focus on making contact over hitting for power and it is making a difference. They are averaging 6.3 runs per game in the playoffs.

The Orioles are backed into a corner down 0-2 on the road in this series and I would not be shocked if they found a way to win this game 6-5, but the Rangers momentum is strong right now and I feel confident about them continuing to hit.

MLB Best Bets for Orioles at Rangers

Rangers OVER 4.5 for 0.75 unit (DraftKings -120)

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

The Twins have a decided edge in starting pitching against the Astros in this game and the series, but they also lead the majors in strikeouts on the hitting side. The Astros have played much better on the road versus at home and their record as road dogs is 13-2 straight up in their last 15.

Sonny Gray has been lights out this season and over his last 7 starts with a 1.54 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. Cristian Javier has been up and down all year. His numbers from June 9 - October 1 were 92.1 innings, 5.85 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 8.5 K/9, 4.5 BB/9 compared to March 31 - June 3 they were 69.2 innings, 2.84 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 9.3 K/9, and 2.1 BB/9.

With so much conflicting data on Gray's numbers vs. the Astros road data, the focus will continue on Javier's struggles after the first two months of the season.

MLB Best Bets Twins at Astros

Twins ML for 1 unit (DraftKings -135)

MLB Best Bets Recap