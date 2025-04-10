MLB Best Bets Today: Phillies vs Braves Same Game Parlay Picks

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Props: MLB Same Game Parlay & Player Prop Picks for Thursday, April 10

My season debut last week had the chance to be spectacular, but we wound up with a small loss on the day. On Thursday, we have another short slate, but there are plenty of interesting matchups to examine. Thursday's focus will be on a big early-season series in the National League East.

Best Single Game Parlay/Prop Bets Today: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Best Bet #1: Phillies ML (+112 @ BetRivers)

The first-place Phillies are off to an 8-3 start and are playing like a team that knows their window is closing. Their offense is humming and they are the best defensive team in the majors so far. In Atlanta, the wheels have come off quickly with a combination of bad luck, early injuries, and waiting for Ronald Acuna Jr. to return. The Braves are off to a 2-9 start, while starter RHP Spencer Schwellenbach is a bright spot and has accounted for half of Atlanta's wins. However, the Phillies have a chance to take this series and push the Braves down even further. I like the value on the better, hotter team right now.

Best Bet #2: Phillies/Braves UNDER 7.5 (-108 @ FanDuel)

I rarely take minus odds in baseball, and even here, I'd suggest shopping around for a flat 7 at plus odds. However, I would still jump on under 7.5 at anything under -110. The two starters for this game, LHP Jesus Luzardo for Philly, and Schwellenbach for Atlanta, are off to outstanding starts and should go deep into this rubber game of the series. I think a 4-2 Philadelphia victory is on the docket.

Best Bet #3: Jesus Luzardo OVER 7 Ks/Spencer Schwellenbach OVER 7 Ks Parlay (+360 @ DraftKings)

If the game goes as planned above, this should be a pitcher's duel. In Luzardo's first two starts (against Washington and the Dodgers), he recorded 11 and 8 strikeouts, respectively, and one can argue the current state of the Atlanta offense is worse than either of those teams. In Schwellenbach's first start, he struck out 10 Marlins, and while the Philly lineup is substantially better than Miami's, they do strike out quite a bit. If you are feeling less adventurous and want to take just one of the two, I like Luzardo's value (+120) more.

