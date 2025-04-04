MLB Props Today: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks and More

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Props: MLB Player Prop Picks for Friday, April 4

After a light slate Thursday, baseball bounces back with a loaded schedule Friday. There are plenty of early start times among them, including a highlight matchup between the Cubs and Padres. Let's focus on the evening games and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 3-0 (+2.47 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Picks

Max Meyer over 4.5 strikeouts (-113) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Meyer started off the season on a high note for the Marlins, allowing two runs (one earned) over 5.2 innings against the Pirates. He also struck out seven batters along the way. Last season, Meyer recorded at least five strikeouts in just four of his 11 starts. However, he showed strikeout upside in the minors, recording 69 strikeouts across 58 innings at Triple-A.

Of the four starts in which Meyer had at least five strikeouts last season, two of them came against the Braves. In both of those starts, he recorded exactly seven strikeouts. Last season, the Braves were tied for the seventh-most strikeouts in baseball. Through seven games this season, they have struck out 68 times. Meyer could blow past this line.

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Picks

Jake Irvin over 4.5 hits allowed (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Jake Irvin over 2.5 earned runs allowed (+110) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Irvin limited the Phillies to two runs across five innings in his first start of the season. However, he only had two strikeouts, and he allowed seven hits. He doesn't miss a ton of bats, recording a 19.5 percent strikeout rate for his career. Of the 33 starts that he made last season, he allowed at least five hits in 20 of them. That included a start against the Diamondbacks in which he gave up eight hits over five innings. The Diamondbacks gave plenty of pitchers problems last season, finishing with the second-most hits in baseball.

In that start he had against the Diamondbacks last season, Irvin also allowed four runs. The Diamondbacks scored the most runs in baseball in 2024, and they have scored 45 runs through their first seven games this year. Their 62 hits rank seventh in baseball. This is a great spot for the Diamondbacks to have another productive evening at the plate. Taking the over on Irvin's hits allowed comes with some juice, but it's still an appealing wager. Taking him to allow at least three earned runs comes with plus odds, making it too good to resist.

