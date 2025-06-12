MLB Best Bets Today: Single Game Picks for Thursday, June 12

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, June 12

Monday was a tough, and an unlucky day. We suffered not one, not two, but THREE extra-inning losses enroute to an 0-3 day. But, we move on and look for success from Thursday's MLB schedule. Let's get after it!

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 12

Kansas City Royals ML (+130 @ Ceasars) over New York Yankees

After a slow start, the Royals had playing better lately. However, they are looking to avoid a home sweep at the hands of the Yankees. RHP Seth Lugo has been a rock in the Kansas City rotation, and he has had good success against these Yankees, holding New York bats to a collective .825 OPS over 88 at-bats. Despite his 3-5 record, Lugo's numbers have been superior to Yankees RHP Will Warren. With the extra motivation of avoiding a home sweep, and their ace on the hill, I like the value on Kansas City tonight.

Yankees/Royals OVER 9 (-105 @ BetMGM)

While Lugo has been solid for the Royals overall, his last two home starts have not been stellar. Warren's last three starts have not been pretty, either, as his innings and strikeout numbers have dipped significantly. The first two games of this series have either matched or gone over this total, and I see something like a 6-4 Royals victory tonight.

Ben Rice 1+ HR (+480 @ FanDuel)

While Lugo has had success against Yankees bats, he has been susceptible to the long ball. New York bats are 23-for-88 (.261) against Lugo, but seven of those 23 hits have been dingers, including one by Ben Rice. If you see a Paul Goldschmidt HR prop, that is also worth a play, but I like the value on Rice better as the pick in this spot.

