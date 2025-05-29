MLB Picks Today: Same Game Parlay for May 29

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Athletics vs Blue Jays Same Game Parlay Picks

Last week, we had a rainout, and Monday was a holiday, so it has been a hot minute since we've had any winners in this space. Thankfully, that also means no losers here, either! Thursday brings an extremely small schedule, but one of the games brings solid opportunity with it. Time to head to Canada for Thursday's single game focus.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

MLB Same-Game Parlay: Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

Athletics ML (+140 @ DraftKings)

While it is true the A's have lost seven straight on the road, some context is necessary. The bulk of those games came against top competition (Dodgers and Giants), and the A's have been quite successful on the road at 14-14 overall. Toronto is the first losing team the A's have played in a while and the pitching matchup actually favors OakSacVegas. A's LHP Jacob Lopez has been effective all year out of the 'pen, and in his first start last week, he held the Phillies to three hits and one run over seven innings while striking out right. Jays RHP Jose Berrios has been a disappointment with his 4.22 ERA and 1.40 WHIP to start the year. There is definite opportunity for the A's to get right in this game and start this road trip off on the right foot.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Athletics/Blue Jays OVER 8.5 (+100 @ Caesars)

As mentioned above, Berrios has been less than stellar this year. His strikeout numbers have been alarmingly low and he rarely goes more than six innings. Lopez has been very good, but I don't expect him to replicate the numbers from his first start. Four of the last five games involving the Athletics have gone over this total and this one has a 6-3 type of feel.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

Jacob Lopez OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (+115 @ BetMGM)

Lopez has 17 Ks over 14 innings, good for a 10.9 K/9 ratio, and he is coming off a fantastic start against Philly. I think the books are way off on this line and I'd jump on this with an alternate line of Over 4 to 4.5 for a greater payout, if possible.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap