MLB Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook Tonight: Free MLB Picks for Tuesday, June 7

MLB Expert Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook Tonight: MLB Picks for Tuesday, June 7

RotoWire.com's Eric Timm has dug into the DraftKings Sportsbook to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds

There is simply too much value on Arizona to ignore in this one. At 26-30, the D-Backs have been feisty and the Reds are terrible. Neither team has much experience against either starting pitcher and both bullpens are mediocre at best. I expect plenty of runs to be scored tonight, which makes me lean to the dog more often than not. I also recommend a little pizza money on the over and Arizona First 5 ML if you can get it at a plus price. My best bet for this game is siding with the Snakes on the ML for the full game.

MLB Expert Pick for Diamondbacks at Reds

Diamondbacks ML +125

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

I guess Joe Girardi isn't the end-all/be-all of MLB managers after all. After dropping Girardi, the Phillies seem to have a newfound energy as they come into Milwaukee riding a four-game winning streak. Philly starter Ranger Suarez hasn't been great this year, but he has fared well against Milwaukee in his career. In addition, the pop-gun Milwaukee offense does not pose a significant threat and might be an elixir for what has ailed Suarez to date. I generally like to ride streaks, especially when they are near even money. Take the Phils to make it five in a row.

MLB Expert Picks for Phillies at Brewers

Phillies ML -105

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

This is a fun inter-region matchup with two young arms squaring off in the Windy City. Mitch White takes the hill for LA sporting a 4.79 ERA but a 1.21 WHIP and an impressive 22:8 K/BB ratio over 20.2 innings pitched so far this year. On the other side is Michael Kopech, who has been very impressive for the Sox despite his 1-2 record. There is very little history between pitchers and batters in this one and the Dodgers generally get the best shots from opposing teams when they roll into town. At plus money, I'll take the hometown Pale Hose to come away victorious.

MLB Expert Picks for Dodgers at White Sox

White Sox ML +105

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

This handicap is a relatively easy one for me. The better team and the better pitcher so far this season is getting plus money? Sign me up! Mets starter Taijuan Walker has been excellent so far this year and has fared very well against current Padres, holding them to a .226 team average and .684 OPS over 53 at-bats. Padres starter Yu Darvish has not looked himself this year with his strikeout numbers way down and an ERA above 4. I'll take the red-hot Mets and grab all the value I can get.

MLB Expert Picks for Mets at Padres

Mets ML +110

