MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook: MLB Picks, Player Props and Parlays for September 21

MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Tonight: MLB Player Props, Picks and Parlays for Wednesday, September 21

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target on FanDuel Sportsbook today.

Last article: 3-1 (+2.00 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 88-85-4 (-8.21 RW Bucks)

I'm setting my sights on a couple of AL matchups Wednesday night in which I expect fairly contrasting offensive environments. I'm also backing one pitcher to especially thrive against a team he's already dominated on multiple occasions.

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Tucker Davidson has had a tough go of it at the big-league level this season after an encouraging 2021, exhibiting significant control issues (6.3 BB/9) while pitching to a 6.96 ERA and 1.78 WHIP. The left-hander has allowed four or more earned runs in five of his 10 trips to the mound, and although his .248 xBA, .339 xwOBA and 4.86 xERA all suggest he hasn't been as bad as his surface numbers indicate, he's facing a Rangers team that's posted a modest 18.6 percent strikeout rate along with a .301 average, .929 OPS and .398 wOBA against southpaws at home in the second half of the season.

Dane Dunning has pitched to a serviceable 4.49 ERA despite a 3-8 record, but a 1.3 HR/9 has gotten him into occasional trouble. The right-hander has also pitched to some contact against the Angels this season, allowing 27 hits over 22 innings to L.A. while also issuing nine walks during that span. The Angels are closing the book out on a profoundly disappointing season, but their current bats own a collective .283 average and .865 OPS across 66 career encounters with Dunning and Los Angeles boasts a solid .328 wOBA and .758 OPS against righties on the road in the last month.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Rangers

Rangers Over 4.5 runs (+104) for 1 RW Buck

Over 8.5 runs (-108) for 1.08 RW Bucks

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

The Mariners are in the midst of a rare funk that's seen them drop four out of the last five games, a stretch that includes a rough outing for Robbie Ray against the Angels on Friday where he gave up five runs on eight hits over five innings. However, the left-hander is set up for a solid bounce-back opportunity Wednesday, as he's facing an A's team he's pitched to a 2.41 ERA against in three starts this season. Current Oakland bats have just a collective .163 average and .466 OPS against him in 50 career encounters while striking out 20 times over that span, and Oakland owns a .214 average, .604 OPS and .264 wOBA against left-handed pitching at home in the second half of the season. Ray has also reached at least seven strikeouts in 14 of 29 starts, including in two of his three against the A's.

James Kaprielian has put together an interesting body of work this season, as his ugly 3-9 record is offset by a not-awful 4.70 ERA, and he's actually allowed three earned runs or less in 17 of 23 starts. However, that also means when Kaprielian has faltered it's been pretty significant, and indeed, he's generated an 11.74 ERA, 2.35 WHIP and 2.0 HR/9 in the 23 innings covering the other six outings. The Mariners are one of the teams that tormented him in that latter sample, getting to Kaprielian for five earned runs on seven hits over five innings back on May 24. And, despite their current struggles, the M's do have an 11.8 percent walk rate, .787 OPS and .341 wOBA on the road against righties in the last month.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Athletics

Mariners -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-124) for 1.24 RW Bucks

Robbie Ray Over 6.5 strikeouts thrown (-136) for 1.36 RW Bucks

