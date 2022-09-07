MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook: MLB Picks, Player Props and Parlays for Wednesday, September 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight at FanDuel Sportsbook: MLB Picks, Player Props and Parlays for Wednesday, September 7

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props on FanDuel Sportsbook to target today.

Last article: 0-2 (-2.00 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 75-75-4 (-10.79 RW Bucks)

With Kansas having launched sports betting on Sept. 1, new users can take advantage of the FanDuel Kansas promo code worth $150 in free bets. RotoWire has the latest information on FAQ for the Kansas sports betting launch.

I'm focused on a pair of NL matchups on Wednesday evening/night as I look to exploit one team's significant struggles against southpaws and an elite pitcher's recent dominance, including against his Wednesday opponent.

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

No team has struggled more against left-handers on the road in the second half of the season than the Marlins, which sport a 31.0 percent strikeout rate, .170 average, .471 OPS and MLB-low .212 wOBA in that split. Miami also averages the second-fewest runs per first 5 innings per road game (1.59), and the Marlins have opened September with a 33.8 percent strikeout rate, .160 average and MLB-low .211 wOBA over their first 136 plate appearances of the month. Meanwhile, Phillies starter Bailey Falter is 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 in his last four starts.

The Marlins' Trevor Rogers was very impressive at home in his return from the IL last Wednesday against the Rays and certainly has the talent to outperform his current 4-10 record, 5.57 ERA and 1.56 WHIP. However, Rogers has pitched to plenty of contact in three meetings against the Phillies this season, posting an 0-2 record, 11.91 ERA and crooked 9:10 K:BB in 11.1 innings. Current Philly bats own a collective .820 OPS against Rogers as well, and the Phillies have a .780 OPS and .336 wOBA against southpaws at home since the All-Star break.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Phillies

Phillies -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-110) for 1.10 RW Bucks

Phillies moneyline (-168) for 1.68 RW Bucks

Bailey Falter Over 5.5 strikeouts thrown (+114) for 1 RW Buck

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code to take advantage of an offer in which you can bet $5 and get $150, win or lose.

Diamondbacks at Padres

Tommy Henry was rolling along with a 3-2 record, 3.25 ERA and acceptable 1.27 WHIP over his first five starts before running into the Phillies last time out and getting knocked around for seven earned runs on eight hits in four frames. The young southpaw looks to bounce back Wednesday against a Padres team that's been more or less mediocre against left-handed pitching at home in the second half with a .241 average and middling .300 wOBA in that split. Those numbers are a bit worse (.236 BA, .291 wOBA) when zooming out over a larger three-month sample, and San Diego has actually been a mediocre home offense overall this season with averages of just 3.8 runs on 7.4 hits per home contest, both bottom-10 figures.

Yu Darvish has been a thorn in the side of the Diamondbacks through three encounters this season, pitching to a 2-0 record and 1.80 ERA versus Arizona. He's also been very effective at home, where he sports a 6-2 record, 2.29 ERA and 0.8 HR/9 across 74.2 innings. Current D-Backs bats own just a collective .227/.280/.373 slash line against Darvish in 118 career encounters, and, further supporting the notion of a lower-scoring contest, nine of the 14 games between the teams this season have notably finished with totals of seven runs or fewer and the Under is 37-27-1 overall in San Diego's home games.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Padres

Under 4.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (-120) for 1.20 RW Bucks

Moneyline/Total Runs parlay: Padres/Under 7.5 runs (+200) for 1 RW Buck

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Phillies -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-110) for 1.10 RW Bucks

Phillies moneyline (-168) for 1.68 RW Bucks

Bailey Falter Over 5.5 strikeouts thrown (+114) for 1 RW Buck

Diamondbacks-Padres Under 4.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (-120) for 1.20 RW Bucks

Moneyline/Total Runs parlay: Padres/Under 7.5 runs (+200) for 1 RW Buck

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Check out what the FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer in terms of MLB player props and be sure to use our MLB odds page for the latest lines as well.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.