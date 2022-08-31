MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Today: MLB Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, August 31

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks at FanDuel Sportsbook Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props Wednesday, August 31

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props on FanDuel Sportsbook to target today.

Last article: 3-1 (0.60 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 73-71-4 (-8.79 RW Bucks)

I'm focused on a pair of NL matchups on Wednesday and working around the heavy moneyline prices for both favorites by focusing on some other wagers in those contests, with the primary goal to target what I see as a pair of especially vulnerable starters.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Jose Quintana hasn't displayed quite the same swing-and-miss stuff this season that he did during a career-best showing in that department over the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, when he generated 29.3 and 28.6 percent strikeout rates, respectively. However, the veteran lefty has a premium matchup in that regard Wednesday, as the Reds have gone down on strikes at an MLB-high 30.1 percent clip against southpaws at home the last two months while posting a middling .214 average, .313 slugging percentage, .290 wOBA and anemic .099 ISO. Quintana has also recorded at least five strikeouts in 10 of 25 starts, and he's come just short with four on another six occasions.

Mike Minor could find himself in a world of trouble early and often Wednesday, as he's facing a Cardinals team that's generated a .295 average, .875 OPS and MLB-best figures of a .374 wOBA, .221 ISO and 14.2 wRAA against lefties on the road in the last two months. What's more, Minor has struggled at what is arguably a career-worst level this season, as evidenced by his 3-10 record, 6.10 ERA and 1.54 WHIP, along with a career-high 2.1 HR/9. Minor has struggled the most at home, where he's pitched to an 0-7 record, 6.37 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 2.4 HR/9. Minor also has a poor track record against current Cardinals bats, surrendering a collective .320 average and 1.026 OPS to them in 112 career encounters.

MLB Player Props and Picks for Cardinals at Reds

Cardinals -1.5 – 1st 5 innings (+104) for 1 RW Buck

Jose Quintana Over 4.5 strikeouts (+110) for 1 RW Buck

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves

Ryan Feltner has struggled overall this season, but he's been at his worst on the road with an 0-3 record, 6.19 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 1.7 HR/9 across 32 innings. The right-hander has quite the uphill battle on paper Wednesday, as Atlanta has a .269 average, .793 OPS, .346 wOBA and 10.1 wRAA against right-handed pitching at home in August, along with a solid 9.3 percent walk rate. Feltner already took it on the chin against Atlanta once this season, surrendering six runs on seven hits over three innings at Truist Park on June 5.

Kyle Wright has finally delivered on his ample potential this season, putting together a 16-5 record, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 24.0 percent strikeout rate, all career-best figures. The right-hander has been at his best at home, where he boasts a 10-2 record, 9.2 K/9 and 0.9 HR/9 among a host of impressive metrics. The Rockies make for a good target Wednesday, as Colorado averages an NL-low 3.1 runs per road game and has just a .290 OBP, .348 slugging percentage, .282 wOBA, .107 ISO and -9.3 wRAA against righties on the road in August. Wright has also recorded at least six strikeouts in half his 24 starts and has landed just short on five in five other outings.

MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Rockies at Braves

Braves -1.5 – 1st 5 innings (-106) for 1.06 RW Bucks

Kyle Wright Over 5.5 strikeouts recorded (+100) for 1 RW Buck

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.