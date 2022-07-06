This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Tonight: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 6

RotoWire.com's Juan Blanco has dug into the FanDuel Sportsbook to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Last article: 2-2 (0.00 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 40-47-4 (-10.17 RW Bucks)

I'm honing in on two NL matchups Wednesday night and banking on the home teams enjoying both early and game-long success in what I feel are favorable matchups.

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

Starting Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Max Fried

Mikolas' 5-6 record is belied by a 2.61 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, .262 wOBA and modest 6.1 percent barrel rate. He's been especially lethal against right-handed hitters on the road – which, on the surface, would seem to bode well for him while facing Atlanta's righty-heavy lineup – a split in which he's generated a .190 BAA, .250 wOBA and 0.8 HR/9. However, current Braves bats have gotten to him for a collective .359/.392/.553 slash line and Mikolas has also been a bit fortunate against righty bats on the road, as indicated by the combination of an unusually low .213 BABIP and 4.32 xFIP.

Fried is a legitimate NL Cy Young candidate and has an arsenal of numbers to back up that standing, carrying an 8-2 mark, 2.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, tiny 4.5 percent barrel rate, .280 xwOBA, 2.83 xERA, 2.86 xFIP and 3.13 SIERA. The left-hander has stymied the Cardinals bats he's faced in the past also, limiting them to a collective .197/.219/.276 slash line in 38 career encounters. Finally, consider the Cards have also been a punchless bunch versus southpaws when traveling of late, posting a 24.2 percent strikeout rate, .209 average, .626 OPS and .280 wOBA in that split over the last month.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Braves

The Pick: Braves -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-114) for 1.14 RW Bucks

Secondary Pick: Fried 6+ Strikeouts and Braves To Win (+200) for 1 RW Buck

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Starting Pitchers: Jose Urena vs. Mitch White

Urena may carry a perfectly respectable 3.52 ERA into Wednesday's start, but his below-the-surface numbers and career body of work overall both point to plenty of likely regression. As far as this season's small sample of 7.2 innings, Urena sports a .270 xBA, .576 xSLG, .399 xwOBA, and 6.31 xERA, and he's also finished with ERAs of over 5.00 in three consecutive seasons heading into 2022. The Dodgers naturally aren't exactly the easiest bunch to face as a right-handed pitcher at Dodger Stadium either, and an L.A. lineup that could have as many as five lefty bats could especially spell trouble for Urena, who's given up a .325 average and .399 wOBA in that split over the course of his career.

White has a solid 3.93 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, and those figures are given some additional legitimacy by his 3.85 xERA, 3.94 xFIP and 3.84 SIERA. He's yet to give up more than three earned runs in any appearance, and he's held both right- and left-handed hitters to .217 averages over a big-league career that dates back to 2020. The Rockies are one of the poorer road offenses in baseball as well, averaging an NL-low 3.0 runs per away contest, including the third-fewest (1.8) per first five innings per road game.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Dodgers

The Pick: Dodgers -1.5 – 1st 5 innings (-106) for 1.06 RW Bucks

Secondary Pick: ML/Total Runs Parlay: Dodgers and Under 9.5 runs (+150) for 1 RW Buck

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Braves -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-114) for 1.14 RW Bucks

Fried 6+ Strikeouts and Braves To Win (+200) for 1 RW Buck

Dodgers -1.5 – 1st 5 innings (-106) for 1.06 RW Bucks

ML/Total Runs Parlay: Dodgers and Under 9.5 runs (+150) for 1 RW Buck

