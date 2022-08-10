MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Tonight: MLB Picks, Player Props and Parlays for August 10

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks at FanDuel Sportsbook Tonight: MLB Best Bets, Player Props and Parlays for Wednesday, August 10

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last article: 3-1 (1.69 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 59-61-4 (-7.85 RW Bucks)

I'm focused on a pair of vulnerable pitchers Wednesday night that I think will facilitate some winning wagers on the opposition.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

Starting Pitchers: Johnny Cueto vs. Kris Bubic

Cueto has enjoyed quite the resurgence in the Windy City, furnishing a 2.91 ERA (lowest since 2016) and 1.19 WHIP (lowest since 2018) while saving his best work for the road. The right-hander owns a 2.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 0.8 HR/9 across 45 away frames, and he's allowed more than three earned runs just once in 15 appearances (14 starts). Chicago is also a better offensive team on the road, where the Sox average 2.38 runs per first 5 innings compared to 2.19 at home. Meanwhile, KC is one of the least productive home teams in that regard, putting up the third-fewest runs per first 5 per home game (1.86).

Bubic carries an ugly 2-6 record, 5.27 ERA and 1.54 WHIP into Wednesday's matchup, and he's arguably been fortunate not to be in worse shape. A closer look at the below-the-surface metrics reveals a .276 xBA, .361 xwOBA and 5.56 xERA. He's also had the greatest share of his trouble at home, where he sports a 1-4 record, 5.86 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, .281 BAA and an ugly combination of a 6.7 K/9 and 5.0 BB/9 across 43 innings.

The White Sox have turned things around of late and closed the gap with the Twins in the AL Central odds at FanDuel, checking in at +195 to win the division while the Twins sit at +150 after being -135 going into the All-Star break.

MLB Player Props and Picks for White Sox at Royals

White Sox -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-104) for 1.04 RW Bucks

Johnny Cueto 4+ Strikeouts/ White Sox To Win (+130) for 1 RW Buck

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code for a no-sweat first bet.

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Starting Pitchers: Glenn Otto vs. Justin Verlander

Otto has had a difficult season that's enumerated by his 4-8 record, 5.31 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, as well as his .362 xwOBA and 5.59 xERA. The right-hander has experienced notable control issues as well (4.5 BB/9), and although the road has been kinder to him than his home park, he still owns a 2-4 record when traveling. He's pitched relatively well in two prior starts against the Astros (four earned runs allowed over 10.1 innings), yet Houston has a 35-17 home record straight up and allows the second-fewest runs per home game (3.21), a figure that's even lower when Verlander and his 1.93 ERA at Minute Maid Park are a factor.

With respect to Alvarez's prop, the lefty slugger is due for one of his trademark multi-hit efforts – he's amassed 30 such performances in 94 games – after going an uncharacteristic 0-for-11 in his last three games. He also has a successful history against Otto, whom he's tagged for a .429 average in 10 career encounters. Alvarez also has a .318 average against right-handed pitching and a .333 average versus Rangers pitching in 44 plate appearances this season.

While Aaron Judge has pulled away in the AL MVP odds, Alvarez still has an outside shot as he sits third among his peers in the standings.

MLB Best Bets and Player Props Rangers at Astros

Astros -1.5 (-142) for 1.42 RW Bucks

Yordan Alvarez At Least 2 Hits (+230) for 1 RW Buck

A note to all Kansas residents interested in Kansas Sports Betting: you can now pre-register using FanDuel Promo Code Kansas for $100 in free bets on launch day.

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

White Sox -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-104) for 1.04 RW Bucks

Johnny Cueto 4+ Strikeouts/ White Sox To Win (+130) for 1 RW Buck

Astros -1.5 (-142) for 1.42 RW Bucks

Yordan Alvarez At Least 2 Hits (+230) for 1 RW Buck

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember to check out our available MLB player props page for the latest odds on a wide variety of wagers. And if you're targeting futures, check out our MLB futures page.