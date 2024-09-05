MLB Picks Today: Padres vs. Tigers and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Tigers at Padres

One of the most enticing sportsbook promos comes courtesy of BetMGM. This BetMGM bonus code features a first-time bonus bet of up to $1,500.

Welcome to September, the month you hope your team is still playing meaningful baseball. Today, we are taking a look at two teams with postseason aspirations closing out a three-game series in San Diego.

Tigers at Padres Best Bets

The surprising Tigers are a longshot to make it to the American League Wild Card round but are still in the thick of the race at 5.5 games out. They boast MLB's fifth-best team ERA at 3.75 and are 6-4 in their last 10 with a fantastic 2.59 team ERA during that stretch. The Padres have all but locked down a Wild Card spot with a chance to catch the Dodgers in the National League West. Both teams have a lot to play for but the Tigers have a little extra motivation to avoid the series sweep. With the pitching matchup even and the motivation favoring Detroit, I have to jump on the live underdog here.

MLB Pick for Tigers at Padres

DET ML (+136 @ DraftKings Sportsbook)

With the total set at 8.5, the value is on the under at +115. On the surface, that seems like a scary proposition with Detroit starter Casey Mize carrying a 4.25 ERA and 1.42 WHIP into this start with San Diego starter Martin Perez even worse with a 4.71 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. However, six of the Tigers' last eight games have stayed below this total while four of the last seven Padres' contests have done the same. With the Tigers pitching well as a team, a case for the under is fairly strong.

The best sports betting sites constantly offer bonuses you need to take advantage of to boost your bankroll. The current DraftKings promo code offers $250 in bonus bets. Make sure to consult our MLB odds page for the most up-to-date odds.

MLB Pick for Tigers at Padres

DET/SD Under 8.5 Runs (+115 @ BetMGM)

For the first time in a while, today's player prop is focusing on a batter rather than a pitcher. Detroit's Matt Vierling has been on fire of late with hits in 11 of his last 13 games and recording multiple hits in five of them. Vierling appears to be very comfortable hitting in San Diego, going 4-for-9 in the first two games of this series. At +180, the value isn't incredible on his 2+ Hit prop, but I can't ignore his hot bat.

MLB Pick for Tigers at Padres

Matt Vierling 2+ Hits (+180 @ FanDuel Sportsbook)

MLB Best Bets Recap for Tigers at Padres