MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks, Props and Parlays for Wednesday, April 12

Best MLB Bets and Props for Wednesday, April 12

2022 Regular-Season/Postseason Record: 106-105-5

It's my first MLB article of what has already been an exciting 2023 season, and I'm focused on two bets apiece for an AL and an NL matchup.

Oakland Athletics at Baltimore Orioles

The Athletics roll out southpaw Ken Waldichuk, who's been hit hard over his first two starts to the tune of 14 earned runs on 17 hits, including four homers, and four walks across just 8.2 innings. The Orioles present as another daunting matchup, considering they're already carrying a .276 average, .909 OPS and .392 wOBA in their first 137 plate appearances against left-handed pitching while also drawing walks at an 11.7 percent clip in that split.

In contrast, Oakland's bats have a .213 average, .278 wOBA and -11.4 wRAA in their first 298 plate appearances versus right-handed pitching, numbers accompanied by a bloated 26.8 percent strikeout rate. O's starter Dean Kremer has pitched to some contact in his own right (8 IP, 11 H, 9 ER) in his first two starts, but those outings came against the Red Sox at Fenway and versus the Yankees, meaning his matchup Wednesday represents a steep drop in caliber of competition.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics at Orioles :

Orioles moneyline (-180 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Orioles -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-125 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

The Reds' Hunter Greene has no shortage of upside but has put some runners on over his first two starts, allowing 10 hits and six walks across eight innings, albeit while also recording 13 strikeouts. The talented right-hander, who finished his rookie 2022 campaign with a 30.9 percent strikeout rate but elevated 1.7 HR/9 as well, is likely to encounter some rough spots against a talented Atlanta lineup that has a .329 wOBA and elevated 11.4 percent walk rate against righties over a 343 plate-appearance sample thus far.

The Braves' Spencer Strider is seemingly set to prove his stellar rookie 2022 season was no fluke, as he's already raced out to a 1-0 record and 2.45 ERA across 11 innings in two starts. The Padres did get to Strider for three runs in his most recent outing, but the hard-throwing righty has racked up nine strikeouts apiece in that first pair of turns. The Reds shape up as very appealing targets for more of the same, considering their 24.7 percent strikeout rate versus right-handers in 271 plate appearances thus far.

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Braves :

Same Game Parlay: Braves -1.5 and Spencer Strider 7+ strikeouts (-108 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Under 4 runs – 1st 5 innings (-125 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

