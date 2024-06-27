Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers, MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks, June 27

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Expert MLB Picks for

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Thursday, June 27

3-0 one week, 0-3 the next. Oooof. Oh well, it happens to the best of us, but I'm back on the horse on this lovely Thursday to tackle a fantastic matchup taking place tonight in Charm City.

Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles Best Bets

Aces are wild tonight in Baltimore with Corbin Burnes taking the bump for the O's against Jon Gray and the Rangers. The World Champs are still trying to find their stride while Baltimore has proven last year's glow-up was no fluke. However, the line for tonight's contest has followed that narrative to the extreme. With a pitching duel that is quite even and relatively even historical numbers, I expect both Burnes and Gray to keep their teams in this game. Both teams are 4-6 in their last 10 and both will be looking to start this four-game series on a positive note. There is far too much value on the Rangers tonight to overlook.

MLB Picks for Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

TEX ML +170 (@ BetMGM)

As I mentioned above, both Burnes and Gray have fared well against the opposing lineups and both are off to fantastic starts to the year. Both offenses have significant firepower and at 7.5, the value on the under is very small, but I still like getting plus money for this matchup.

MLB Picks for Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

TEX/BAL UNDER 7.5 +105 (@ BetMGM)

Finally, my player prop for tonight is focused on the red-hot Gunnar Henderson for Baltimore. Henderson is 15-for-40 over his last 10 games with four doubles and five homers. While the 1+ HR prop at +390 would be a fun bet, I'm going to go with 2+ Hits at +220. Henderson has multiple hits in four of his last seven games and Gray tends to pitch to contact while keeping the ball in the yard. There aren't many hotter hitters than Hendu right now.

MLB Picks for Rangers @ Orioles

Gunnar Henderson 2+ Hits +220 (@ FanDuel)

