MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Thursday, July 7

RotoWire.com's Walter Hand has scoured the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 1-1, +0.00 units

Season Record: 41-48, -4.75 units

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the Yankees today as they invade Boston for their rivalry series, and he's been excellent of late, reaching 6+ innings in each of his last four starts, while not allowing more than two runs in any of them (including a couple of 7-inning starts with only one run allowed). He faces newcomer Josh Winckowski, who has been pretty good for the Red Sox, but obviously not as sharp as Cole (and not pitching as deep into games). The Red Sox have largely struggled vs. right-handed pitchers (31-32 vs. RHP, compared to 14-5 vs. LHP) as well. The Gerrit Cole win (-105) is a good play also I think, but I lean towards the run line at equal pricing due to the Yankees' ability to score runs. It's worth noting the Yankees have won by multiple runs in six of Cole's seven Wins, while also covering the run line in three of his no-decisions.

New York Yankees -1.5, -105

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider is quickly developing into the Braves' best pitcher, posting extremely sharp outings in all but two of his starts since moving into the rotation. Over his last two starts, in particular, he's gone 12.0 innings while allowing only one run and striking out 18 batters compared to only one walk. Contrast that with Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore, who has posted a couple of scoreless outings at home, but has been gotten clobbered on the road in all three starts, allowing 26 baserunners and 13 earned runs while lasting just 10.2 innings. It's hard not to like the Braves in this spot.

Atlanta Braves -1.5, -108

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease has been on fire recently, not allowing more than one earned run in any of his last seven starts. He also completely owns the Tigers, posting a couple of wins against them already this year (with a 0.90 ERA), and posting three wins in four starts against them last season (with a 1.17 ERA). It also helps that Eloy Jimenez returned to the lineup last night with a home run, as he should definitely impact their run production in a positive way. There's just no reason not to like Dylan Cease vs. the Tigers, although I prefer staying away from his win props due to his ongoing efficiency problems (which haven't really affected him vs. Detroit, but still offer some cause for concern).

Chicago White Sox RL -118

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

This is a good price on the Dodgers ace, who is tied for the major league lead with 10 wins. Gonsolin hasn't allowed more than two runs in any start this year and has notably improved his efficiency, logging 6+ innings in seven of his last nine starts, including a season-best 7.2 innings last time out. He has also been nearly untouchable at home, posting a microscopic 0.88 ERA over 41.0 innings. This is a good price on the Gonsolin Win once again in a game where the Dodgers are listed as prohibitive -275 favorites.

Tony Gonsolin to record a Win, +105

