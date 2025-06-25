MLB Bets Today: MLB Bets and Props for Wednesday, June 25

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, June 25

2025 Betting Record: 15-18 (-5.17 units)

2025 Player Props Betting Record: 12-8 (+3.08 units)

I'm honing in on a pair of hitter-friendly NL ballparks Wednesday that host the two most potent offenses in the majors. Let's single out a pair of same-game parlays and RBI bets involving baseball's two most dangerous hitters.

Best MLB Bets Today

MLB Picks for Yankees at Reds

SGP: Yankees -0.5 and Under 6 Runs- F5 (+165 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Aaron Judge To Record an RBI (-130 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Max Fried takes on an old NL foe in this Wednesday night matchup, and he checks in trending in the right direction. Fried is cruising along in his first AL season, having posted a 9-2 record, 2.05 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 0.6 HR/9. The left-hander has been nearly as impressive on the road as he's been at Yankee Stadium, posting a 5-2 record, 2.26 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 0.9 HR/9 in 51.2 away frames.

Fried doesn't have extensive experience against current Reds hitters despite his many years in the National League, but he's held the ones he's faced to a collective .167 average and .397 OPS in 13 career encounters. Cincinnati also comes in with a .185 average, .596 OPS, .257 wOBA and -2.6 wRAA against lefties at home in June.

On the other side, Brady Singer checks in with secondary metrics that somewhat belie his 7-5 record and 4.13 ERA. The right-hander has allowed a career-high 10.9% barrel rate, along with a .347 xwOBA and 4.68 xERA. Singer had also conceded a 1.4 HR/9 in 37.1 home innings, and he's given up a collective .333 average and .975 OPS to current Yankees batters across 58 career encounters.

That sample sees two of New York's top hitters as his biggest tormentors – Aaron Judge has five hits against him in 16 career PAs, while Cody Bellinger has cleared the fence versus Singer twice in just four career encounters.

The Yankees are projected for a robust 5.5 runs as 1.5-run favorites Wednesday, and New York is averaging an MLB-high 3.08 runs per first five innings per road game. Therefore, I like an SGP that banks on the Yanks up by at least one run at the end of five and less than six runs being scored in that span. Judge, who has a .402 average and .497 wOBA against righties on the road, plus respective .481 and .432 wOBAs with men on base and men in scoring position, is a solid bet to drive in at least one of those runs.

MLB Picks for Dodgers at Rockies

SGP: Dodgers moneyline and Under 6.5 runs- F5 (+145 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Shohei Ohtani To Record An RBI (-130 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

The Dodgers enter this game with what lines up as a major pitching matchup advantage on paper. Yoshinobu Yamamoto faces off with rookie Chase Dollander. Yamamoto has actually been much more effective on the road, where he's boasting a 4-2 record, 1.76 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 0.4 HR/9 across 41 innings.

Naturally, Coors Field is no run-of-the-mill road venue, but Yamamoto has fared well there in one previous start and against current Colorado hitters overall. The right-hander limited the Rockies to two earned runs across five innings while recording six strikeouts in his final regular-season start in his 2024 rookie campaign. Yamamoto has also held current Rockies hitters to a collective .100/.182/.150 slash line in 22 career plate appearances.

The Dodgers are anywhere from -300 to -330 moneyline favorites overall for Wednesday's game, and Colorado has an 11-22-5 first five innings moneyline record at Coors this season. Dollander also checks in with a 9.58 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 3.5 HR/9 in 20.2 home innings, and both handedness of hitters have batted over .300 against him there.

Given those numbers and the fact Los Angeles is projected for over seven runs, I like the SGP that banks on L.A. having a lead after five and Yamamoto helping keep the Rockies from contributing too much to the total during that span, as well as a bet on Ohtani, who has a .445 wOBA against righties on the road, driving in at least one run.

MLB Picks Recap