MLB Bets Today: MLB Picks and Props for Wednesday, August 28

2024 Regular Season Betting Record: 8-10 (-3.02 RW Bucks)

2024 Regular Season Props Betting Record: 28-28 (+2.11 RW Bucks)

Tonight, I'm focusing on an interleague battle between two postseason contenders, one which has its ace on the mound looking to extend what has been a resurgent season.

Atlanta Braves vs Minnesota Twins Best Bets

While matters haven't gone as well as expected for Atlanta from a team perspective in 2024, one of its major offseason acquisitions has more than delivered. Legendary southpaw Chris Sale, whose career was somewhat stuck in neutral over the last four campaigns of his six-season Red Sox tenure, is finally healthy again and resembling the three-time 17-game winner he was during his early years with the White Sox.

Sale has put Atlanta's rotation on his shoulders most of the season while carving out a stellar 14-3 record, 2.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 11.6 K/9 across 147.2 innings. Sale has also done an excellent job keeping the ball in the park, pitching to a tiny 0.5 HR/9 over that span. What's more, the left-hander has in many aspects been at his best on the road – where he finds himself Wednesday night – pitching to a 2.49 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 12.4 K/9 over 79.2 innings.

The opposing Twins have been nothing to write home about against left-handed pitching in the second half of the season. Minnesota has a 23.2 percent strikeout rate, a .228 batting average, a .297 wOBA and a -4.7 wRAA versus lefties since the All-Star break. While those numbers have been marginally better when narrowed down to their performance at home, they still shape up as overmatched when considering the opposing pitcher.

Twins hitters don't have extensive experience against Sale, either, except Carlos Santana, who has given Sale his fair share of trouble by posting a .311 average against him in 51 career encounters. However, Sale should get some run support from his lineup against Minnesota starter David Festa, who's still getting his legs under him at the big-league level and has pitched to a 6.61 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 2.8 HR/9 across 16.1 innings at home thus far in his short career.

Atlanta's bats have been hot thus far at Target Field, generating 14 runs across the first two games of the series. Brian Snitker's squad isn't a particularly large favorite, but with Sale on the mound, I see an opportunity to take advantage of a reasonable Moneyline price overall and a manageable run line bet on the first five innings. Then, my two Sale props are right in line with those two game bets, as I expect him to have another successful night in his quest for his 15th win.

