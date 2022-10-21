MLB Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for NLCS Game 3

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Phillies-Padres Game 3

Last Article's Record: 2-1 +1.02 units

Season Record:216-200-6 +28.32 units

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

The Padres and Phillies are tied 1-1 with Game 3 back in Philadelphia off a day's rest. The Padres have a significant edge in starting pitching with Joe Musgrove vs. Ranger Suarez. Suarez also has a higher ERA and WHIP at home this year with a 4.27 ERA vs. 3.20. The problem with Suarez against this Padres lineup is his lower strikeout rate and higher walk rate.

Suarez home splits vs right-handed batters - 52.1 innings, 7.2 K/9, 4.1 BB/9, 17.9% K, 10.2% BB, .292 AVG, 1.62 WHIP. The right-handed Padres bats will be able to get to him in this spot.

Musgrove road splits vs. right-handed batters - 38.2 innings, 9.3 K/9, 1.2 BB/9, 21.6% K, 3.1% BB, .257 AVG, 1.14 WHIP, 2.93 xFIP. Musgrove will have to keep left-handed Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper at bay, but his BVP numbers are 5 for 30 against them.

I think the Padres win tonight rather easily and take a 2-1 series lead.

MLB Best Bets for Padres at Phillies

Padres OVER 3.5 runs for 1.3 RW buck (DraftKings -130)

Padres -1.5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +145)

Manny Machado to hit HR for 0.5 RW buck (DraftKings +425)

Brandon Drury to hit HR for 0.5 RW buck (DraftKings +550)

