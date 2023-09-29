MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for Braves vs. Nationals, Sept. 29

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props

Braves vs. Nationals, Sept. 29

The final Friday of the regular season brings a packed slate of games. One of them has the potential to be a lopsided matchup when the Braves host the Nationals. With that in mind, here are three wagers to consider taking a chance on.

Mike Barner's season record: 34-33 (-7.49 units)

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Best Bets

The Braves have put up crazy offensive stats. They have scored the most runs, hit the most home runs and have the highest OPS in baseball. Their team OPS is a ridiculous .843. The team with the next-highest mark is the Dodgers at .797. The Braves are much more than just a group of power hitters, too, since they are tied for the 10th-most stolen bases.

The Braves have been even better at home, where they have an .857 OPS. This could spell doom for Trevor Williams, who rejoins the Nationals' starting rotation after having his last start skipped. He has had a terrible season, posting a 5.55 ERA and a 6.04 FIP, while allowing 2.2 HR/9. Expect the Braves to score early and often in this game.

Game Focus Best Bet Braves vs. Nationals:

Braves over 1.5 runs first three innings (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson have generated a lot of headlines with their incredible stats this season. However, don't forget about Ozzie Albies. He has already set career highs in home runs (33) and RBI (107), while his .355 wOBA is also on pace to be the best mark of his career.

Albies usually slots in second in the Braves' lineup, which is a favorable spot behind Acuna and ahead of Austin Riley and Olson. That has enabled him to score at least one run in seven of his last 10 games, and 92 total runs for the season. With how poorly Williams has performed, Albies has a favorable opportunity to cross home plate at least one time.

Game Focus Best Bet:

Ozzie Albies over 0.5 runs scored (-160 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With Williams pitching so poorly, he usually doesn't last deep into games. He has thrown fewer than five innings and given up at least five runs in five of his last eight starts. Behind him is a group of relievers that has the fifth-highest bullpen ERA in baseball.

The Braves will start Allan Winans, who also faced the Nationals in his last outing. He threw 89 pitches in that matchup, giving up two runs across five innings. He has made five starts with the Braves, giving up two or fewer runs in four of them. That comes on the heels of his 2.85 ERA and 3.87 FIP at Triple-A. Look for him to hold the Nationals in check long enough for the Braves to be the first team to reach five runs.

Game Focus Best Bet:

Braves win race to five runs (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

MLB Game Focus Best Bets for Braves vs. Nationals:

