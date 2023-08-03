MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for Cubs vs. Reds, Aug. 3

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props

Cubs vs. Reds, Aug. 3

Among the 11 games on the schedule Thursday is a matchup between the Cubs and Reds that is noteworthy for the playoff chase in the National League. Let's dig into this game and highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 21-22 (-5.91 units)

Stay up to date on all the latest happenings in baseball betting markets with RotoWire's baseball betting tools featuring all the resources and content MLB fans need this season. From expert MLB picks to constantly updated MLB futures , MLB player futures and MLB odds , RotoWire has your baseball betting needs covered.

BetMGM is one of the top-rated credit card betting sites in the industry, and more and more sports books are now accepting both credit card and PayPal.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Bets

Starting this game for the Reds will be Luke Weaver. He has struggled during his first full season as a starter in the majors, recording a 6.80 ERA that is supported by a 6.12 FIP. His WHIP checks in at 1.60, which is especially disastrous considering that he has given up 2.3 HR/9.

The Cubs have a lot of hitters who are swinging hot bats right now, one of which is Ian Happ. Over his last 10 games, he is 11-for-36 (.306) with a .458 OBP. That helped him score at least one run in nine of those 10 games. Happ could stay hot in this matchup, given that he has a .384 OBP versus right-handed pitchers this season. That gives him a favorable opportunity to cross home plate at least one time.

Game Focus Best Bet Cubs vs. Reds:

Ian Happ over 0.5 runs scored (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Initially thought to be sellers as the trade deadline was approaching, the Cubs went on a hot streak that put them right in the thick of the playoff race. They instead turned into buyers, adding Jeimer Candelario to their lineup. He is having one of the best offensive seasons of his career, recording a .225 ISO and a .366 wOBA.

Candelario has wasted no time making an impact with his new team, going 8-for-9 with three doubles and six runs scored over two games. Left-handed pitchers have limited him to a .748 OPS this season, but he has a robust .899 OPS versus righties. Look for him to have another productive night at the plate.

Game Focus Best Bet:

Jeimer Candelario over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Cubs have scored a whopping 36 runs over the first two games of this series. That has contributed to them averaging 7.9 runs over their last 12 games. We're already on the over for props for two of their hitters, and all signs are pointing to the Cubs having a big night at the plate again with the struggling Weaver on the mound. They have the potential to strike early and often in this matchup.

Game Focus Best Bet:

Cubs over 3.5 runs first seven innings (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook)

MLB Game Focus Best Bets for Cubs vs. Reds:

Here's a recap of my Game Focus Best Bets for Thursday: