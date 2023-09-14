MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for White Sox vs. Twins, Sept. 14

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props

White Sox vs. Twins, Sept. 14

There are 10 games set to be played across baseball Thursday, most of which have early start times. As we turn our attention to the evening games, let's highlight some wagers to consider for a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.

Mike Barner's season record: 30-31 (-8.04 units)

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Best Bets

Jorge Polanco made his return from the bereavement list Wednesday against the Rays. He made an immediate impact, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Over his last 14 games, he is 17-for-53 (.321) with a .413 OBP and a .623 slugging percentage. That helped him record at least two combined hits, runs and RBI nine times.

Polanco has a favorable opportunity to remain productive in a matchup against Jose Urena. Urena has made six combined starts for the Rockies and White Sox, posting an 8.46 ERA and a 9.70 FIP. That puts him on pace to have an ERA over 5.00 for the fifth straight season.

Game Focus Best Bet White Sox vs. Twins:

Jorge Polanco over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With as bad as Urena has been, the Twins have the potential to score early and often in this matchup. Urena has made it into the fifth inning in just one of his starts. In four of his starts, he allowed at least four runs and pitched 4.2 innings or fewer.

The Twins will start Kenta Maeda, who has pitched at least five innings and given up three or fewer runs in 11 of his last 14 starts. He has also pitched much better on the road (3.89 FIP and 1.16 WHIP) than he has at home (4.55 FIP and 1.37 WHIP). In the race to three runs, the Twins are in a prime spot to emerge as the victors.

Game Focus Best Bet:

Twins win race to 3 runs (-180 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Twins have a significant starting pitching advantage in this matchup. They also have an advantage in the bullpen. Their bullpen ERA sits at 4.05, while the White Sox have a 4.84 bullpen ERA. Combine that with the White Sox having lost seven of their last 10 games, and the Twins have a great opportunity to grab a win and improve their playoff positioning.

Game Focus Best Bet:

Twins ML (-175 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

MLB Game Focus Best Bets for White Sox vs. Twins:

