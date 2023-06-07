MLB Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks and Parlays for Wednesday, June 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Parlays for Wednesday, June 7

Last article: 2-0 (2.08 RW Bucks)

2023 regular-season record: 4-6 (-2.32 RW Bucks)

I'll look to build on the last article's strong showing with a focus on one matchup in each league Wednesday night.

Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins Best Bets

The Royals have been punchless against right-handed pitching over the last month, racking up a 28.4 percent strikeout rate while generating a .205/.267/.334 slash line, .266 wOBA and -14.8 wRAA in that split. That makes their matchup against Edward Cabrera particularly unappealing, considering the hard-throwing right-hander boasts an 11.8 K/9 and 13.6 percent swinging strike rate. Cabrera also boasts an impressive .210 xBA and .311 xwOBA, and he's been excellent at home with a 2.77 ERA that's accompanied by a 4-0 record and 13.2 K/9.

Meanwhile, the red-hot Marlins have a much more palatable assignment versus veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles, who did exploit a solid matchup against the Rockies last time out but who's also pitched to a 9.89 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 2.3 HR/9 in 23.2 road innings this season. Miami appears well-equipped to exploit those vulnerabilities at the moment, considering their .281 average, .804 OPS and .348 wOBA over the last month at home against right-handed pitching.

MLB Best Bets for Royals at Marlins:

Marlins -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-120 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Edward Cabrera Over 6.5 strikeouts (-122 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals Best Bets

The Diamondbacks hung 10 runs on the Nats on Tuesday night, and they could be in line for another offensive haul Wednesday. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin has been walking a thin line all season, as evidenced by his .316 xBA, .521 xSLG, .377 xwOBA and 6.11 xERA. Corbin has also surrendered a 45.8 percent hard-hit rate, while the D-Backs come in with a .269 average, .762 OPS and .330 wOBA versus lefties over the last month.

Current Arizona bats have also enjoyed plenty of success against Corbin (.297 average, .909 OPS). At the same time, Nationals relievers had a 5.72 ERA and .366 wOBA over the last month going into Tuesday before giving up five more runs in a 10-5 loss.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Nationals:

Diamondbacks -0.5- 1st 5 innings (+100 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+125 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

