Top MLB Betting Picks for May 13: Expert Predictions and Winning Strategies

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for May 13: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 1-2 (-1.12 units)

Season 41-51-1 (-12.17 units)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Key Trends in Today's MLB Matchups

Road Favorites - Yankees -141 at Mariners

Home Favorites (Largest) - Reds -200 vs White Sox, Mets -255 vs Pirates, Braves -239 vs Nationals. Cubs -250 vs Marlins, Rangers -238 vs Rockies, Padres -205 vs Angels, Dodgers -215 vs A's

Totals - White Sox/Reds 9.5, Yankees/Mariners 7.0

Weather Conditions and Their Impact on MLB Betting Odds

Lots of rain in the forecast today with over half of the slate at risk of a delay or postponement.

+++ White Sox/Reds, Cardinals/Phillies

--- Dbacks/Giants, Pirates/Mets, Marlins/Cubs, Red Sox/Tigers

Possible Delay/Rainout - Brewers at Guardians, White Sox at Reds, Pirates at Mets, Nationals at Braves

Likely Delay/Rainout - Twins at Orioles, Cardinals at Phillies

MLB Line Movement

Mets -15, Rangers -33, Dodgers -17

Bullpen Rankings (updated 5/13/25)

Top 5 (Mets, Padres, Yankees, Dodgers, Astros). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 5 (Angels, Marlins, Dbacks, White Sox, Nationals). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet on them, focus on F5s.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this season using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

MLB Tuesday Best Bets and Predictions

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Picks

The Padres had the game well in hand Monday night with a 5-3 lead before Robert Suarez imploded with 4 walks and they lost 9-5. The Padres are 14-5 at home and the Angels are 8-13 on the road but just 1-9 in their last 10, so there is a clear edge for San Diego in this spot.

The Angels numbers on the road for atrocious with a 32 percent strikeout rate and 6 percent walk rate which plays well for Dylan Cease who is a high strikeout, but high walk pitcher. Angels pitcher Jose Soriano has been much better on the road than at home, but even if this game is close after 5 or 6 innings, the Angels bullpen is not reliable and the Padres should be able to capitalize.

The Padres have one of the best bullpens in baseball (excluding last night) and the Angels have one of the worst, so taking them in a full game on the run line is more optimal.

MLB Best Bets: Padres -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM +115)

Check out one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets Picks

Kodai Senga has been one of the best pitchers in the National League with a 1.16 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. The Pirates are a team I have been picking on with team and game totals under (7-3 to the team total UNDER last 10 road games and 5-15 on the season). The game total is just 7.5 and the Pirates team total is just 2.5 so I started to look elsewhere.

One of the plays I love to lean on is when there is a strong starting pitcher at home against a very weak lineup, the F3 total under becomes a viable option. In this case, it is only 0.5 runs so not much margin for error, but Senga has only allowed 3 runs total in his 7 starts in the first 3 innings.

This is a bet on the Pirates not being able to get a solo homerun or put together a couple of extra base hits in a row.

MLB Best Bet: Pirates UNDER 0.5 runs F3 for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Check out ESPN BET for MLB odds and use the ESPN BET promo code for a great welcome offer.

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Picks

When you watch every game of your favorite team (Red Sox), you just know more about them versus everyone else. Fortunately, I am able to check my bias and I rarely bet on the Red Sox unless its a great situation.

In this case, Brayan Bello's last start was not good and he avoided disaster despite all of the walks. He will not be able to do that against this Tigers lineup that put up 14 runs Monday night. The Tigers have been firing on all cylinders recently and lead the majors in runs scored over the last two weeks.

The OVER 3.5 run total has too much juice at -135, so I am grabbing the 4.5 team total OVER at plus money.

MLB Best Bet: Tigers OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +125)

Check out BetRivers this MLB season and use the BetRivers bonus code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

MLB Picks Recap