MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Sunday, May 28

Season: 28-46 -34.35 units

Prior Article: 1-2 -1.54 units

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

The A's are the worst team in baseball, on pace for the worst record all time. They are 0-10 in their last 10 and 2-18 in their last 20. Their offense has scored more than two runs in just two out of the last 10 and their team totals are 1-9 to the UNDER.

Betting against them has been easy money, but -250 money lines are tough to swallow if they do not pan out. The run line -1.5 at -150 was attractive, but I like -0.5 F5 even better at the same odds. The A's F5 record is 9-32-8 (-$1950) and the Astros have been one of the better F5 road teams (+$609).

Houston has allowed the fewest runs per game in May at 3.23 per game. Oakland's park is known for being an extreme pitchers' park, so runs will be at even more of a premium.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Athletics

Astros -0.5 F5 for 1.5 units (DraftKings -150)

Athletics UNDER 2.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

The Rangers have averaged 6.5 runs per game in May. They are 8-2 to the OVER on their team total in the last 10, and 10-5 to the OVER in the last 15. This offense is one of the best in baseball and has scored four runs or more in 38 out of 51 games (75 percent).

Kyle Bradish ranks in the bottom 25 percent of starters with at least 30 innings thrown and has a low strikeout rate and high walk rate, which does not bode well against the Rangers.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Orioles

Rangers OVER 4 runs for 1.02 unit (FanDuel -102)

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

These two teams are headed in opposite directions with the Giants 8-2 in their last 10 and the Brewers 3-7. The Giants have outscored the Brewers 18-2 in the first two games of the series. Alex Cobb has been one of the best pitchers in baseball at 4-1, with a 2.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 52:14 K:BB. Colin Rea has a 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB.

I'm not a huge fan of historical data splits, but the Giants have won 11 out of 12 in Milwaukee.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at Brewers

Giants ML for 1.25 units (DraftKings -125)

