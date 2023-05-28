MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Sunday, May 28

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Sunday, May 28

Written by 
Michael Rathburn 
May 28, 2023

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Sunday, May 28

Season: 28-46 -34.35 units

Prior Article: 1-2 -1.54 units 

Sports betting launched in Massachusetts this spring and baseball fans located there can use the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code at signup for a generous welcome bonus. The BetMGM bonus code gets baseball fans a first-bet bonus offer worth up to $1,000. 

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

The A's are the worst team in baseball, on pace for the worst record all time. They are 0-10 in their last 10 and 2-18 in their last 20. Their offense has scored more than two runs in just two out of the last 10 and their team totals are 1-9 to the UNDER.

Betting against them has been easy money, but -250 money lines are tough to swallow if they do not pan out. The run line -1.5 at -150 was attractive, but I like -0.5 F5 even better at the same odds. The A's F5 record is 9-32-8 (-$1950) and the Astros have been one of the better F5 road teams (+$609). 

Houston has allowed the fewest runs per game in May at 3.23 per game. Oakland's park is known for being an extreme pitchers' park, so runs will be at even more of a premium. 

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Athletics  

  • Astros -0.5 F5 for 1.5 units (DraftKings -150)
  • Athletics UNDER 2.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

If you're looking to use PayPal or credit card to deposit or withdraw at a sportsbook, RotoWire has all the top-rated PayPal betting sites and credit card betting sites in one place.

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

The Rangers have averaged 6.5 runs per game in May. They are 8-2 to the OVER on their team total in the last 10, and 10-5 to the OVER in the last 15.  This offense is one of the best in baseball and has scored four runs or more in 38 out of 51 games (75 percent). 

Kyle Bradish ranks in the bottom 25 percent of starters with at least 30 innings thrown and has a low strikeout rate and high walk rate, which does not bode well against the Rangers.  

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Orioles    

  •  Rangers OVER 4 runs for 1.02 unit (FanDuel -102)

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

These two teams are headed in opposite directions with the Giants 8-2 in their last 10 and the Brewers 3-7. The Giants have outscored the Brewers 18-2 in the first two games of the series. Alex Cobb has been one of the best pitchers in baseball at 4-1, with a 2.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 52:14 K:BB.  Colin Rea has a 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB. 

I'm not a huge fan of historical data splits, but the Giants have won 11 out of 12 in Milwaukee.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at Brewers 

  • Giants ML for 1.25 units (DraftKings -125)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

  • Astros -0.5 F5 for 1.5 units (DraftKings -150)
  • Athletics UNDER 2.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)
  • Rangers OVER 4 runs for 1.02 unit (FanDuel -102)
  • Giants ML for 1.25 units (DraftKings -125)

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Michael Rathburn
Michael Rathburn
Known as “Rath” in the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) community, he has helped run operations for two prominent daily fantasy sports startups. Michael has taken his insider knowledge and expertise in daily fantasy sports to the content side. Rath won the 2016 FSWA "Baseball Article of the Year, Online" award and was a finalist for the FSWA Best Baseball Series in 2011.
MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday May 28
MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday May 28
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 28
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 28
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 28
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 28
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Meet Me at the Citgo Sign
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Meet Me at the Citgo Sign
MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Saturday, May 27
MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Saturday, May 27