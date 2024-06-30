MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, June 30

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Want to end the weekend and the month on a high note? How about winning at MLB DFS? There are nine games on the Sunday docket with the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. To try and help you find that success and get those victories, here are my DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Ranger Suarez, PHI vs. MIA ($10,200): Even though Suarez is missing a few key figures in terms of run support, he may not need it in this matchup. The Marlins sit comfortably 29th in runs scored and team OPS (and last in homers). Of course, Suarez hasn't needed a lot of help as the lefty lists an 1.83 ERA and a 10-2 record.

Freddy Peralta, MIL vs. CHC ($9,700): Peralta has posted a 4.03 ERA, though his 3.52 FIP paints a better pitcher. And he's still an excellent strikeout pitcher with a 11.59 K/9 rate. The Cubs, meanwhile, are below-average in terms of offense. Peralta has a chance to mow down a few members of his old manager Craig Counsell's new squad.

Gerrit Cole, NYY at TOR ($8,900): Cole is coming off a subpar start and has yet to go more than 4.0 innings in an outing. If things are going to begin to turn around for the former Cy Young winner, this could be the day. After facing two above-average offenses, Cole gets to go up against a team in the bottom-five for runs scored.

Top Targets

I feel like even if the base-running landscape hadn't changed, Elly De La Cruz ($4,400) would have proven to be a generational base stealer with 40 swipes already. On top of that, he's slugged .487 against righties over his career. Lance Lynn is a righty who holds a 4.04 FIP and 3.31 BB/9. De La Cruz doesn't walk a lot, but it won't be long until he's on second if Lynn puts him on first.

Luis Robert ($3,400) has missed a lot of time and he's not making that much contact. But when he hits, he does damage by slugging .505 with nine homers and three stolen bases in only 30 appearances. Robert has also notched a .924 OPS versus lefties since 2022. Kyle Freeland is a southpaw who's let right-handers hit .295 against the last three years.

Bargain Bats

If Jackson Merrill ($3,000) doesn't learn to take a walk, he's going to make some hitting coaches tear their hair out, though he's still promising as a rookie batting .288 with 12 homers and nine steals. Josh Winckowski has been in the bullpen and also down in Triple-A, but he's currently starting for the Red Sox and has given up a .333 against lefties so far.

Even with a .267 OBP last year, Jose Siri ($3,000) hit 25 homers and stole 12 bases. This season, he's hitting .216 to go with 11 homers and seven swipes. Siri has also enjoyed matchups with lefties in 2024 with an .834 OPS. Patrick Corbin? He's the lefty that right-handers have dreamed about facing over the last decade. And across the last two campaigns, righties have batted .309 against.

Stacks to Consider

Brewers vs. Cubs (Kyle Hendricks): Christian Yelich ($4,100), Willy Adames ($3,400), Sal Frelick ($2,700)

For years, Hendricks was able to get by with a fastball that hit 88 on a good day. Those times are behind him. It's not surprising that his K/9 rate is 6.71, yet that's paired with a HR/9 rate of 1.72 and a 6.87 ERA. Hendricks was even pulled from the rotation and moved to the bullpen for the first time in his career. Now that he's starting again, he's primed to stack against.

Yelich has managed seven homers and 18 stolen bases, but bear in mind he's only appeared in 56 games due to injury. He's also slashed .318/.398/.472 with a .948 home OPS. Adames has produced 13 homers and 18 doubles, but also an unexpected 10 steals. While he's a righty like Hendricks, right-handers have hit .272 against the Cubs pitcher since 2022. Frelick doesn't offer much power, though he's batted .267 with 10 doubles and 11 stolen bases. And while his teammate Brice Turang has struggled at home, Frelick has registered a career .760 home OPS.

Royals vs. Guardians (Logan Allen): Bobby Witt ($4,300), Maikel Garcia ($3,400), Nick Loftin ($2,500)

As a rookie, Allen wasn't a bad option for stacks of three righties. This season, he's a great option for that situation. The southpaw has posted a 5.83 FIP, a 2.06 HR/9 rate, and righties have gone .303 against This KC combo gives you one gem and a couple interesting options on lower salaries.

In his career, Witt has hit .277 and slugged .477 while coming off a 30/40 season. This year, he's been even better at .317 with 12 homers, eight triples, and 22 steals. Speaking of stolen bases, Garcia has 21 of those alongside four triples. He doesn't display much power in general, but has batted .302 versus southpaws over his career. The sample size of Loftin's career is limited, yet one thing stands out and that's his .996 OPS against lefties.

