MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 13

With my beloved Tigers eliminated, we're left with four teams. Things start Sunday with Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and the Mets. Neither team being here would have been a surprise before the season, but the journey to this point has certainly yielded surprises.

It all begins Sunday at 8:15 p.m. EDT. For DFS purposes, you have $35,000 in salary for five players. Your MVP earns double points while your Star is at 1.5x. Though you can't roster pitchers, it's worth noting the two starters tapped for the opener are Jack Flaherty and Kodai Senga.

MVP

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. NYM ($8,500): Since 2022, Betts has a .980 OPS versus lefties and a .956 at home. Why reference southpaws when Senga is starting? He went 2.0 innings in his first playoff start, which was only his second appearance all season. I doubt Senga pitches longer than that, and David Peterson - a lefty - is likely to step in as the bulk pitcher. This is Game 1 of the NLCS. The Mets can't afford to go with a bullpen game out of the gate. Somebody needs to pitch bulk innings, and Betts can handle whoever that may be. And if it's Peterson, even better.

Star

Teoscar Hernandez LAD vs. NYM ($7,500): Hernandez set a new personal high with 33 home runs this season - his first as a Dodger - and has been enjoying his postseason time in LA. The 31-year-old has produced a 1.067 OPS with two homers. Hernandez also registered an .884 OPS in his new home park and a .931 versus lefties, going back to the Peterson thing. And if that doesn't end up being the cast, his .808 OPS against righties is more than sufficient.

Utility

Mark Vientos, NYM at LAD ($7,000): Flaherty posted a 3.17 ERA this season, but a 3.58 from 10 starts after being dealt to the Dodgers. He allowed four earned runs over 5.1 innings during his start against the Padres. Vientos has been one of the hottest hitters with a .429 average while slugging .714 alongside two homers and two doubles. He may prefer to face lefties and to be at home, though in a single-game situation I'll take the red-hot batter who managed 27 homers in only 111 games.

Brandon Nimmo, NYM at LAD ($6,500): Vientos is a bet on a player with remarkable power, even if the splits aren't in his favor. If he goes deep, it's all good. This is fully a bet on the splits as Nimmo has an .800 OPS versus right-handed pitchers and an .840 on the road since 2022. He struggles to show any power at home, but things could be different at Dodger Stadium and against Flaherty.

Jesse Winker, NYM at LAD ($5,500): Winker has only received nine at-bats as a lefty DH, yet has posted a 1.239 OPS with a homer and a triple. He also leads the Mets in "weird playoff intensity", which doesn't count for DFS purposes but doesn't hurt things. It's worth noting that in addition to Flaherty being a righty, the Dodgers' best left-handed reliever Alex Vesia hurt his back in Game 5 of the NLDS. So it's possible Winker gets three chances to hit against a righty.

