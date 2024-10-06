MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 6

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

I hope you enjoyed a four-game slate Saturday as it might be the last time we have that many MLB games on one day this season. Sunday only features two matchups with the two NL Game 2s. First pitch is at 4:08 p.m. EDT. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Jack Flaherty, LAD vs. SD ($9,800): After pitching great for the Tigers (2.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 18 starts), Flaherty was just OK for the Dodgers (3.58/1.28 through). But if you put it all together, he posted a 3.17 ERA and 5.11 K/BB rate this season. And the Dodgers are at home with a pitcher-friendly ballpark. While the Padres finished eighth in runs scored, that is the lowest finish of the four teams playing Sunday.

Top Target

Forgive me a bit of bet hedging as I go with Jackson Merrill ($3,400) as my top bat. Flaherty isn't Tarik Skubal, and you only have four teams' worth of players to select from. Merrill hit .292 with 61 extra-base hits as a standout rookie. He also registered an .891 OPS versus righties and an .888 at home. The Dodgers may target Merrill with a lefty out of the bullpen, but I'll be happy if he can get two plate appearances against a right-handed pitcher.

Bargain Bat

Even though Starling Marte ($3,000) only played in 94 games, he stole 16 bases. He also posted an .844 OPS against lefties. Cristopher Sanchez did a great job keeping the ball in the park, yet he also put up a career-worst 21.1 line-drive percentage. Maybe Marte won't go yard, but Sanchez let righties bat .261 against and the speedy outfielder could leg out a double or simply steal second.

Stack to Consider

Phillies vs. Mets (Luis Severino): Bryce Harper ($3,800), Bryson Stott ($2,900), Brandon Marsh ($2,800)

To me, the thing to do stack-wise Sunday is obvious, so why get cute? Severino struggled to a 5.00 ERA and 1.5 HR/9 rate on the road. And since 2022, lefties have gone .269 against. The Phillies have four lefties who regularly draw into their lineup. To save salary and offer up positional variety, I opted for these three - though Kyle Schwarber is a decent option if you have the room.

Harper was finally healthy enough to reach the 30-homer mark again, and he did that with 80 RBI and 80 runs scored. Few like their home park as much as he does with a 1.003 OPS this year and an 1.081 last season. Stott only produced 11 homers and barely slugged over .350, so the second baseman is less likely to go yard. He did steal over 30 bases for the second straight season and batted .251 against righties. Even though Marsh's slash line dipped a decent amount, he set personal highs with 16 home runs and 19 stolen bases. He really struggles against lefties and on the road, though fared better at home with an .845 OPS alongside a .792 against righties.

