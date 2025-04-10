DraftKings MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 10

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Have you internalized the norm for the MLB schedule on Thursdays yet? It's traditionally the day for teams to have the day off, and the teams that do play tend to play early. Indeed, there are five MLB games on the DFS docket, with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. ET. Here are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Gavin Williams, CLE vs. CWS ($8,200): Williams' last start was a little iffy, but last year he had a 3.66 FIP, and he has shown an ability to keep the ball in the park. The White Sox's offense has also shown an ability to keep the ball in the park, though that isn't the goal. They finished last in homers last year, and last pretty much across the board offensively. This year hasn't been much better, as the Sox are in the mix to be last in runs scored again.

Michael Wacha, KAN vs. MIN ($7,000): Wacha has a 3.18 FIP, compared to a 4.66 ERA. Yes, that's across only two starts, but I only mention it because he had a 3.30 ERA over the prior three campaigns, so that number feels more reflective. Last year, his first with Kansas City, he had a 2.89 ERA at home. The Twins have started slowly offensively, as they are below average in terms of runs scored. Given the options, I was a little surprised to see Wacha's salary this low, so I definitely think he's worth a shot.

Top Targets

To try and avoid the impulse to intrinsically stack Rockies opponent whenever they play at Coors Field, I am going to offer up two top targets from this game between the Rockies and Brewers. Last year, it was all about stealing bases for Brice Turang ($5,600). The lefty swiped 50 bags last season, but with limited power. Intriguingly, he's started 2025 with a .327 average and three home runs. Since 2023, lefties have hit .270 against Ryan Feltner, and in that time he has a 5.53 ERA at home for good measure.

In each of the last four seasons Ryan McMahon ($4,400) has had at least 20 homers and at least 20 doubles. The lefty has a .769 OPS versus righties as well. Quinn Priester will be making his Brewers debut, and he's drawn a tough place to do it. In his career, the righty has allowed 1.72 homers per nine innings and southpaws have hit a whopping .332 against him.

Bargain Bat

After a wayward 2024 and a slow start to 2025, Triston Casas ($3,400) will be looking to replicate his 2023 performance when he hit 24 home runs with an .857 OPS. This is the right circumstance for him, given that in 2023 he had an .865 OPS versus righties and an .890 OPS at Fenway Park. I've made recommendations against Chris Bassitt for both of his prior starts this season because last year he had a 4.16 ERA and lefties hit .305 against him. Well, while Bassitt may have a 0.71 ERA to start 2025, left handers have still hit .286 against him, so that issue hasn't gone anywhere.

Stack to Consider

Blue Jays at Red Sox (Walker Buehler): Andres Gimenez ($4,500), Anthony Santander ($4,400), Bo Bichette ($4,300)

Last season, Buehler returned after missing all of 2023 and posted a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts. However, away from Dodger Stadium he had a 6.53 ERA and gave up 3.0 homers per nine innings. Unfortunately for Buehler, the move away from Los Angeles hasn't helped. Across two starts he has an 8.68 ERA and has allowed three homers over 9.1 innings. He's also lost two miles per hour off his fastball. This Toronto trio has a chance to really knock Buehler around Thursday.

Gimenez is off to a remarkable start to his first season as a Blue Jay. He has three homers, two doubles, and three stolen bases. Gimenez is also a lefty, and since returning from injury Buehler has allowed lefties to hit .307 against him. Santander, who is a switch hitter, memorably had 44 home runs with the Orioles last season. However, since the start of 2023 he's slugged .486 against right-handed pitchers, so this is the kind of matchup he prefers. I had Bichette pegged for a bounce-back season, as he had a .269 BABIP in 2024. So far his power has been limited, but the shortstop has hit .291 and knocked four doubles. Can't you picture the righty smacking a couple balls off the Green Monster?

