MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 15

The next round of the MLB playoffs begins with Game 1 of the ALCS in a decidedly Lone Star State affair. The Houston Astros are hosting the Texas Rangers, with first pitch at 8:15 p.m. EDT. With only one game on the slate, DraftKings Showdown rules are in effect. You have $50,000 in salary to divvy out to six players. One of them - your Captain - earns 1.5 times the points, but also carries an elevated salary. Here's a lineup that looks good to me.
CAPTAIN
Corey Seager, TEX at HOU ($13,800): Seager's drawing of walks over the first couple of rounds was notable - if not exciting - but he's also managed three doubles and a homer during the postseason. That, of course, follows a year where he posted a 1.013 OPS and would have made a real run at MVP if he had seen more games. The Astros are starting righty Justin Verlander, though Seager registered a 1.075 OPS versus righties.
UTILITY
Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. TEX ($9,400): Alvarez powered the Astros past the Twins with four home runs, which is standard for one of baseball's best sluggers based on a career .588 slugging percentage. The only reason he's not my Captain is that the Rangers are starting Jordan Montgomery, a lefty. The southpaw power hitter has produced a .922 OPS against his fellow lefties since 2021, but the matchup is enough for me not to want to take on an elevated salary.
Evan Carter, TEX at HOU ($7,800): The next time the moment is too big for Carter will be the first. One of the top hitting prospects, he debuted with a 1.058 OPS over 23 regular-season games. The playoffs rolled around and all he's done is put up a 1.476. Carter also happens to be a lefty, which is nice when a righty is starting for the opposition - and one likely to go more than a couple innings.
Jose Abreu, HOU vs. TEX ($7,000): In his first season with the Astros, Abreu saw his power considerable drop. However, he still managed 18 home runs and slugged .444 against lefties. While Alvarez got a lot of love for his performance against the Twins, Abreu went deep three times. He wouldn't be the first player who's enjoyed a surprisingly productive playoff run.
Chas McCormick, HOU vs. TEX ($6,400): McCormick posted 22 homers and 19 stolen bases, but he decidedly has a favorite scenario to attack with an .887 OPS at home and a 1.008 OPS against lefties. And as noted, the lefty Montgomery is slated to start for the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena, HOU vs. TEX ($5,600): Pena is something of a poor man's McCormick, which is admittedly not a glamorous description. What I mean is that he posted 10 home runs and 13 steals this year alongside an .828 OPS against lefties. Pena won't get pulled against a righty as his defense at shortstop is too valuable, yet his DFS upside will come when a southpaw is on the mound.