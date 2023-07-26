MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 26

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Wednesday is a busy day for baseball, but also the games are meted out throughout the course of said day. That leaves us with only five games starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. Hey, you can still get some DFS action in there, and why not? Here are some lineup recommendations for your Wednesday evening DFS contests.

Pitching

Marcus Stroman, CHC at CWS ($9,400): As arguably the best pitcher being bandied about in trade rumors, it would behoove Stroman and the Cubs if he got back in the swing of things after putting up a couple dicey starts recently. All in all, though, he has a 3.09 ERA and has a lengthy track record, including this season, if keeping the ball in the park. The White Sox, down in the bottom eight in runs scored, rely quite a bit on homers. That's what happens when you have a sub-.300 OBP as a team.

Alex Wood, SF vs. OAK ($6,000): It has not been a good season for Wood, I acknowledge that. His 4.37 ERA at home since 2021 is not ideal. However, the definition of "bad" in 2023 is Oakland's offense. The Athletics are last in runs scored and team OPS. If Wood can't handle this matchup, well, that'll be the last time I recommend him this year.

Top Target

Yes, Francisco Lindor ($4,800) has been one of the several disappointing bats in the Mets' lineup, but even so, he's tallied 19 homers and 17 stolen bases as a shortstop. For DFS players, that stands out. Plus, his issues have mostly been at home, as on the road he has an .827 OPS. Has Carlos Rodon only made three starts in 2023? Yes. Have they gone terribly? That answer is also yes. He has a 7.16 FIP with his strikeouts way down and his walks way up.

Bargain Bat

Catcher Patrick Bailey ($3,700) has earned the opportunity to be in the lineup whenever a lefty is pitching. He may be a switch hitter in name, but Bailey's .890 OPS versus southpaws is decidedly better. Hogan Harris, a lefty rookie, has posted a 7.45 ERA away from Oakland's ballpark.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta at Red Sox (Brayan Bello): Matt Olson ($6,400), Michael Harris ($4,200), Eddie Rosario ($3,700)

Unless Bello levels up as a new dad, he's a mediocre pitcher with a 4.36 FIP, having allowed 1.30 home runs per nine innings this year, and having given up six homers over his last three starts. Now, Bello has been good against righties this year, but lefties have hit .283 against him in his career, so I have gone with a three-southpaw stack from Atlanta.

Olson already has his fourth 30-homers season, but his uptick in power could lead him to his first 40-homer campaign. His performance against righties has fueled that, as he has a .997 OPS in those matchups. Harris has hit .274 with nine homers and 13 stolen bases, so his only real drop from his rookie campaign has been in the power department. In his career, though, he's slugged .529 against right-handed pitchers. Rosario doesn't walk, but he has power. He's slugged .462 in his career and has 15 home runs in 87 games in 2023.

Cubs at White Sox (Lance Lynn): Cody Bellinger ($4,600), Mike Tauchman ($3,400), Ian Happ ($3,300)

It's another lefty-focused stack, but with good reason. Lynn has had some big strikeout games that drew the eye, but all in all he's having a bad year. He has a 6.18 ERA and has allowed 2.19 home runs per nine innings, and mostly the problem has been that he simply cannot solve lefties in the slightest. Southpaws have hit .338 against Lynn, so I want guys who will step up to that side of the plate.

If Stroman is the theoretical top pitcher in the trade market, Bellinger is the theoretical top hitter, which was not what was expected when 2023 began. However, a red-hot Bellinger has slashed .314/.363/.540 with 14 homers and 12 stolen bases. Tauchman is, admittedly, here because he's a lefty. Again, though, Lynn has allowed lefties to hit .388 against him. After a year in Korea, Tauchman has returned to the States and posted a .773 OPS against right handers. Happ doesn't have the same power, but he does have a .370 OBP with eight homers and nine stolen bases. Since 2021 his .781 OPS against righties is better than his .726 OPS versus lefties.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.