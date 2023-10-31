MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, Oct. 31

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Game 4 of the World Series is on tap Tuesday evening, where the Diamondbacks will look to again even the series. We've got plenty of intrigue, with Adolis Garcia possibly being hurt, and both teams attempting to piece together nine innings from their pitching staffs. Neither team is favored here, with Arizona sitting at (-106) and Texas at (-105). We've got a healthy run total of 9.5, so offense should be readily available from both sides.

Arizona looks like it will open with Joe Mantiply before likely turning to Ryne Nelson for bulk innings, but it will be a group effort, not affording us the opportunity to truly target splits. Texas will counter with Andrew Heaney, who has only worked 6.0 innings in four postseason appearances and has thrown more than four innings just twice since September. He's the safer bet for multiple frames, but he too likely isn't going to stay on the mound for long.

MVP

Ketel Marte, ARI vs. TEX ($8,000): Marte just continues to hit. He's done so in every postseason game. His performance isn't often flashy or big, so perhaps he's not the ideal multiplier candidate, but he does have six RBI in his last five games, possibly offering a 10 FDP floor plus the 2x boost. He's unlikely to face Heaney multiple times, because if he finds success in his first AB there's a hook coming, but he is 2-for-6 with two homers off the Rangers starter.

Star

Corey Seager, TEX at ARI ($8,500): No deep analysis is needed here. If Garcia is out, more offensive onus falls on Seager. Given his salary, I'd anticipate he's going to be in virtually every lineup -- it's just a question of whether you want to use him in a multiplier shot or differentiate your build by getting cute. Seager has homered in two of the three games in this World Series and in four of his last seven games. If there's any reason to fade him, I suppose he does have only two multi-hit games since the Wild Card Round, so he is a tad homer-or-bust. The bottom line is Seager will be integral to whatever the Rangers do offensively Tuesday.

Utility

Christian Walker, ARI vs. TEX ($7,000): I'm anticipating Evan Carter and Tommy Pham being popular targets, so these plays in the Utility section are an attempt to get some lower roster percentages in the mix. Walker is 2-for-3 off Heaney with two homers. Similar to Marte above, he isn't likely to get multiple cracks at the southpaw, and it's a super small sample size. He's also not exactly hot, as the two hits he has over the last two games are his first after nine hitless at-bats over the previous three games. It's not a ringing endorsement, but perhaps Walker's overdue for a big fly.

Marcus Semien, TEX vs. ARI ($7,000): Semien quietly has hits in five straight. I say quietly because he's "just" 6-for-19 (.316) in that stretch with all the knocks being singles, while adding just one RBI and three runs scored. That lack of apparent upside hopefully comes with lower usage. Semien's volume of at-bats atop the order isn't in question, and similar to Walker, his season-long success suggests a breakthrough is overdue.

Geraldo Perdomo, ARI vs. TEX ($5,000): As I always state, we're not setting a full lineup here, rather suggesting pieces to consider. If you use the four names listed above, you're going to be $500 short of using Perdomo. There are some viable $4,500 options (Travis Jankowski perhaps) if Garcia is unavailable and the Rangers have to make lineup adjustments, but Perdomo is a terrific bargain. He's the opposite of Semien and Walker in that he's a hot hitter that didn't do great things in the regular season. Perdomo has hit safely in seven straight, collecting 10 total knocks in that stretch while scoring five times and stealing three bases. That form unfortunately makes him an obvious and popular target to round out lineups, but if everyone's doing it and he's this cheap, there's minimal downside.

