MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 27

Saturday night is a little light on the baseball front. Thanks to a hefty helping of afternoon action, there are only five MLB games starting at 7:15 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my recommendations for your DFS lineups.

Pitching

Shohei Ohtani, LAA vs. MIA ($52): Ohtani hasn't looked like a Cy Young candidate on the mound this year, but his issues have largely been on the road since he's posted a 2.45 ERA at home with a 1.98 since 2021. The Marlins rank in the bottom-four in runs scored, so I don't think they'll challenge Ohtani that much.

Jack Flaherty, STL at CLE ($32): Finding a second pitcher was tough. Justin Verlander is at Coors Field, so I didn't want to risk that. At least Flaherty faces a favorable matchup as the Guardians are last in offense and team OPS. If he can't handle Cleveland, he may be a lost cause from a fantasy perspective.

Top Target

When the leader in homers is playing at Coors, it just makes sense to go that route. That would be Pete Alonso ($24), who's gone deep 19 times. He also lists a career .537 slugging percentage. Chase Anderson may have an 1.15 ERA, but that's over 15.2 innings. He's produced a FIP over 5.00 in four of his last five seasons, so I don't think that will continue.

Bargain Bat

If a righty is on the mound, southpaw Jake Fraley ($19) is as good a bat as you will find in the Reds' lineup as he's registered an .846 OPS versus right-handed pitchers the last couple campaigns with five homers and six steals this season. The Cubs gave Jameson Taillon a couple extra days of rest, but I don't think that's going to do it. He's struggled to an 8.10 ERA and the 4.92 FIP is pretty poor while lefties have hit .358 against.

Stacks to Consider

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox (Garrett Whitlock): Lourdes Gurriel ($24), Corbin Carroll ($22), Pavin Smith ($10)

White has largely pitched out of the bullpen in the past, which is how he ended last season for the Red Sox. That's because he didn't cut it as a starter and hasn't improved that outlook. Returning from an elbow injury, Whitlock has posted a 6.19 ERA through three starts and has allowed 2.25 home runs per nine innings. He registered a 3.77 ERA on the road last year, another reason to stack three Diamondbacks Saturday.

In his first season with Arizona, Gurriel has batted .316 while racking up eight homers. It's not a significant sample size yet, but the former Blue Jay also lists an OPS over 1.000 at his new home park. Carroll has delivered counting stats with seven homers and 14 steals bases, but has also delivered a .377 OBP and a career .935 OPS versus righties. Smith isn't much of a power threat - even as a DH - though this scenario plays to his relative strengths since he's recorded a .759 OPS versus right-handers and a .765 at home since 2021.

Angels vs. Marlins (Edward Cabrera): Mike Trout ($21), Hunter Renfroe ($13), Zach Neto ($11)

Cabrera is perhaps more the same pitcher he was last year than you may realize. He's gone from a 3.01 ERA to a 5.05, but his FIP has only moved from a 4.59 to a 4.67. Cabrera strikes out a lot of batters, but has terrible control having walked 5.18 hitters per nine innings. I did decide to go with three righties as he's still kept lefties in check this season. On the flip side, right-handed bats have gone .289 against.

Trout has experienced a down year by his standards, but has still slashed .280/.366/.532 with 12 home runs. Most players can only dream of a season like that. Trout has been stellar against righties once again in 2023 with a 1.003 OPS the last three seasons. Renfroe is a power hitter with at least 26 homers in all five full seasons and 10 so far in his debut with the Angels. The journeyman has had to get used to several new home parks over the years, but so far has an OPS over 1.000 in Anaheim. Neto, the Halos' top prospect, has hit .258 with three homers and two steals through 27 games. He's done much better against lefties, yet that's only from 25 plate appearances. Neto has also posted an .877 home OPS.

