This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Owing to an unusual MLB schedule Thursday we have an unusual DFS slate. Like many Thursdays, much of the league is not in action, but beyond that the games are dotted throughout the day. The featured slate of DFS contests on DraftKings includes only the three games starting at 9:29 p.m. ET or later. Hey, on the plus side, you'll have extra time to get your DFS lineups in! Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Tyler Anderson, LAA vs. PIT ($7,700): If you are a fan of offense you may want to avoid this one, as both of these teams are in the bottom 10 in runs scored. The Pirates are the worse offense, though, and the Angels are at home. Anderson may have a 4.69 FIP compared to his 2.08 ERA through four starts, but that 2.08 ERA is notable with only six starters in the mix. Plus, Anderson hasn't allowed a single run over his last two outings.

Top Target

In each of his first three seasons with the Rangers, Corey Seager ($4,400) has hit at least 30 homers. This year he has four home runs and has averaged .286 at the plate. Over the last three seasons he has an 1.000 OPS versus righties as well. J.T. Ginn hasn't pitched much in MLB, but he has a 4.09 ERA and lefties have hit .307 against him. Now, Seager has been dealing with some hamstring tightness as of late. If Seager can't go, Josh Smith ($3,500) will step into the lineup, and he's also a lefty.

Bargain Bat

Owing to injuries in the outfield, the Rays have called up Chandler Simpson ($3,300). If you're fantasy-minded, and if you are reading this DFS article there's a good chance you are, you may know his name. In the minors, Simpson has been a world-class base stealer. Last year he swiped 71 bags in Double-A…in 78 games. This season he had eight steals in 17 games at Triple-A before his call up, and he has stolen two bases in the majors already. I think, in time, Corbin Burnes will be fine, but his tenure as a Diamondback has been poor thus far. He has a 5.42 FIP, and he's a righty, which will make it easier for Simpson to steal on him. Not that Simpson needs any help.

Stack to Consider

Angels vs. Pirates (Carmen Mlodzinski): Mike Trout ($5,800), Zach Neto ($4,000), Nolan Schanuel ($3,700)

After pitching out of the bullpen for the Pirates the last couple years, Mlodzinski has moved into the rotation. It's not going great. While he still doesn't have issues with home runs, the righty has also continued to have issues with strikeouts and walks, and his ERA is up to 7.41. While the Angels only have one lefty who plays with any regularity, I still wanted a stack from the club.

Trout has been all-or-nothing, as he has hit below the Mendoza Line but has eight home runs. Since 2023, he's actually been better against his fellow righties, against whom he has slugged .540. Neto only recently returned to the lineup after rehabbing an injury in Triple-A, but I think he has plenty of upside, especially for the shortstop position. After all, last year he had 23 homers and 30 stolen bases. As per usual, the lefty Schanuel has made good contact and has a strong OBP. He's hit .265 with two homers, a triple and four doubles. While Schanuel has less power than your average first baseman, Mlodzinski's ability to avoid allowing home runs makes that less relevant Thursday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.