I'll be doing a mock FYPD with some fellow analysts on Wednesday's Prospect Podcast, and I'm excited to see how that goes, as I have no idea how the rest of the fantasy industry is approaching this class.

I am breaking this initial set of rankings into tiers, and all of these tiers, including the top tier, are fluid heading into my update to the top 400 prospect rankings later this month (I'll be working to get it done ASAP, likely either late this week or early next week). Within the tiers, I wouldn't try to talk you out of taking the last player in the tier as the first player from that tier.

It's an odd class for fantasy, as the college hitting crop is weak, and there's arguably one or zero high school hitters who would be in consideration for the top prep hitter in a normal year. However, the prep hitting class is deep, particularly with potential shortstops, and the college pitching class includes between four and six really exciting pitching prospects. This draft also includes one of the best prep pitchers of the last decade.

The order of these rankings will inevitably change a lot between now and when most first-year player drafts are held in January/February. However, I know there are some of you who draft right away this summer, and those who play in open universe leagues might also find this useful.

TIER ONE

1. Ethan Holliday, 3B/SS, COL

This is an incredible landing spot for Holliday. The younger brother of Jackson and son of Matt, Ethan Holliday comes from a baseball family and has been on the national radar for a few years because of it. The biggest difference between Jackson and Ethan is that Ethan is more likely to be power-over-hit and slide to third base, while it was Jackson's hit tool and ability to stick up the middle that stood out. Both Holliday brothers bat from the left side, and Ethan, who is listed at 6-foot-4, is at least three inches taller than his brother and has broader shoulders. It's hard to project how fast Holliday will be in 3-to-5 years, but he probably won't be as fast as his older brother. The big selling point is Holliday's power potential. He could hit 30-plus homers annually at peak while being a .270 hitter who gets on base at a strong clip. Jackson reached the majors as a 20-year-old, less than two calendar years after getting drafted, and Ethan could be on a similar timeline.

2. Eli Willits, SS, WAS

The son of Reggie Willits, who hit zero home runs with 40 steals in 414 games in the majors from 2006-11 with the Angels, Eli is a prep shortstop from Oklahoma who is the youngest true prospect in this year's class, as he won't turn 18 until December. The switch-hitting Willits is a plus runner and has a chance to develop a plus hit tool. He's a better hitter from the left side and the most notable question, particularly for his fantasy prospects, is how much power he'll tap into in the coming years. He's the type of player who might be a 10-homer hitter in a pitcher's park and a 15-20 homer hitter in a bandbox, so the landing spot matters. He'll be young for the complex league this year and young for Single-A (or High-A) next year, so he'll be graded on more of a curve early on, which could also result in him being a massive riser if he exceeds expectations. A fair median outcome would be an everyday shortstop who bats leadoff and is a strong contributor in average/OBP, runs and steals.

3. Steele Hall, SS, CIN

Hall is one of the younger players in the class after reclassifying, as he turns 18 a couple weeks after the draft. A no-doubt shortstop from Alabama, the 6-foot Hall is a great athlete with 70-grade speed and the actions to stick at the six. The quality of his hit tool and future power are tougher to project, but he's added 15-20 pounds of muscle this year and has a chance to be a 20-homer hitter at peak. Hall has great bat speed but struggles a bit with secondary stuff, which isn't uncommon for a player his age. His speed gives him a very high ceiling if he can max out as a hitter, and his defense gives him a chance to be an everyday player who hits near the bottom of the order even if he's not much of an offensive producer.

4. JoJo Parker, 3B/2B/SS, TOR

Parker may slide to second or third base, but his hit and power tools are up there with any prep shortstop in the class. A twin from Mississippi whose brother Jacob could be a Day 2 pick, Parker is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound lefty hitter with a chance for above-average power and an above-average hit tool. He's a fringe-average runner, so he'll need to come close to maxing out as a hitter to profile as a top-10 fantasy option at second or third base. Parker had a strong senior season and could just be scratching the surface of his offensive potential. The fact he bats from the left side is a nice bonus.

5. Kade Anderson, LHP, SEA