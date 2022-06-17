MLB Expert Picks Tonight: Best MLB Bets and Plays for Friday, June 17

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for June 17

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 3-2 +0.38

Season Record: 92-89-1 +21.88

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

I went with the Nationals against the Brewers last week when the Nats were actually getting +1.5 runs at home for about even money. The Nats blew the Brewers out that night and I think we get a similar spot here with the Reds. Hunter Greene has pitched better over his last six starts with a 3.18 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 44 strikeouts, and 11 walks. Eric Lauer got bombed against the Nationals in his last start, but you could start to see some cracks in the foundation before that. He had just 11 strikeouts to 9 walks in his previous three starts.

The Reds always hit better at home and I think you get solid value on them tonight at home.

MLB Best Bets for Brewers at Reds

Reds -106 for 1.06 RW buck (FanDuel)

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

One of the angles I like is when you have a huge road favorite against a weak offensive team. The value lies in taking the under on the home dog. If this game was in San Francisco, the money line would be approaching -300 and a total of 7. The Pirates are 1-9 in their last 10 and have averaged 2.7 runs per game. They scored 3 runs or less in seven out of those 10 games. The Giants have allowed three runs or more in just three out of their last 10 games. I have seen some 2.5s on the Pirates which is really tough to do, so shop around for that 3.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at Pirates

Pirates under 3 runs for 1.05 RW buck (FanDuel -105)

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Both teams are playing great baseball right now and both starting pitchers have been hot (Jordan Montgomery vs. Ross Stripling), but the Yankees are a machine right now and getting them at close to even money is rare. They are 18-3 in their last 21, with 14 of those coming at home (14-0). They have outscored opponents 5.5 to 2.4 runs for almost a 3-run differential.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Blue Jays

Yankees -102 for 1.02 RW buck (FanDuel)

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers

I often think that oddsmakers just throw up a total of 8 or 8.5 in games where both teams are bad but evenly matched. In this case, Tarik Skubal is a leading American League Cy Young candidate, but the Tigers have been one of the worst teams in baseball. So, not only can the Tigers not score, but Skubal does not give up many runs. Last night's game ended with Texas winning 3-1.

The Tigers have averaged 1.9 runs per game over their last 12 and with Skubal on the mound, I like this game to go way under the total of 8. Only two of Skubal's starts have gone over eight runs this year.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Tigers

Tigers -106 for 1.06 RW buck (Fanduel)

Under 8 for 1.1 RW buck (BetMGM)

