MLB Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook Tonight: MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, July 5

MLB Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook Today: MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, July 5

Tuesday brings a packed slate with all 30 teams in action. A busy schedule leaves us with plenty of betting opportunities, so let's get right down to business and discuss some to consider on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last Article's Record: 3-0 (+2.43 units)

Season Record: 13-8 (+1.85 units)

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

These two teams played a high-scoring affair Monday with the Orioles winning 7-6. That game provided an underwhelming starting pitcher matchup between Dane Dunning and Dean Kremer, who combined to give up 10 runs. The game did go into extra innings, with the Orioles scoring a run in the bottom of the 10th to earn the victory.

The second game of this series could bring more starting pitching woes for both teams. Taking the mound for the home team will be Austin Voth, who has a 7.34 ERA and a 1.89 WHIP this season. His struggles are nothing new, either, given his career 5.53 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. Starting for the Rangers will be Spencer Howard, who has yet to live up to the hype that followed him in the minors while in the Phillies' organization. He's spent most of this season at Triple-A, where he has a 3.69 ERA and a 3.65 FIP.

Add a couple of taxed bullpens to these less-than-stellar starting pitchers and we could be looking at another game that has a combined score that goes into double digits.

MLB Best Bets for Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Over 9.5 Total Runs (-105) for 1 unit

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

Surprisingly, the Tigers have won the first two games of this series. Both games were decided by a total of three runs, but the Tigers pulled off the victories, nonetheless. Their pitching did most of the heavy lifting, holding the Guardians to a combined four runs.

The starting pitching matchup favors the Guardians in the third game. Drew Hutchison, who has a 4.76 FIP and a 1.52 WHIP, will start for the Tigers. Across his last two outings, he allowed five runs over 8.2 innings. Starting for the Guardians will be Cal Quantrill, who has allowed three or fewer runs in seven of his last eight starts. The Guardians are the vastly superior team, and this is shaping up to be a potentially great bounce-back spot for them.

MLB Best Bets for Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

Guardians ML (-155) for 1 unit

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals

This series is an epic mismatch. The Astros are 52-27, which has left them with the second-highest winning percentage in baseball. Meanwhile, the Royals have a 29-49 mark that gives them the fourth-worst winning percentage. They had a 5-0 lead over the Astros after three innings Monday, but their bullpen imploded in what turned out to be a one-run loss.

Looking to secure a win in the second game of the series will be Luis Garcia, who has six victories across his 14 starts. The last time he took the mound against the Royals, he only allowed two runs over seven innings. The Astros won't be facing an overwhelming force in Zack Greinke, who has an 11.9 percent strikeout rate to go with his 4.40 FIP. Look for the Astros to potentially jump out to an early lead that Garcia maintains.

MLB Best Bets for Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals

Luis Garcia To Record A Win (+120) for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles: Over 9.5 Total Runs (-105) for 1 unit

Guardians ML (-155) for 1 unit

Luis Garcia To Record A Win (+120) for 1 unit

