MLB Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook Tonight: MLB Player Props and Bets for Tuesday, August 23

MLB Best Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook: Expert Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 23

With 16 games scheduled to be played across baseball, we have no shortage of betting options to consider Tuesday. Let's try to help narrow down the field by focusing on some wagers that could prove to be profitable on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last Article's Record: 5-0 (+4.34 units)

Season Record: 32-21 (+4.49 units)

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates

In what was a low-scoring night across baseball Monday, the Braves took the first game of this series by a score of 2-1. They received a strong outing from Jake Odorizzi, who allowed one run and recorded sevens strikeouts over six innings. It was his longest outing since being acquired from the Astros, and he gave up just four hits along the way.

The Pirates have scored the third-fewest runs in baseball, so it's not a huge surprise that they struggled versus Odorizzi. Things won't get any easier for them against Max Fried, who has a 2.60 ERA and a 2.49 FIP. The last time he faced the Pirates, he pitched six innings, posting eight strikeouts and giving up just one run. Not normally a big strikeout pitcher, he could be aided again in this rematch when you consider that the Pirates have struck out the third-most times in baseball.

MLB Player Props for Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates

Max Fried to record a win (-115) for 1 unit

Fried over 5.5 strikeouts (-130) for 1 unit

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

The Twins hit the road and begin a series against the team with the best record in the American League. They will do so at a major disadvantage with Aaron Sanchez scheduled to start. Across his eight previous outings, he has a 7.68 ERA and a 4.93 FIP. His 1.68 WHIP certainly hasn't helped his cause.

As if having Sanchez start wasn't daunting enough, the Twins will have to face Justin Verlander. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since the middle of June, giving him a 1.95 ERA and a 2.88 FIP for the season. When he faced the Twins earlier previously in Minnesota, he allowed one hit over eight scoreless innings. Byron Buxton won't play after injuring his hip Monday, which will make scoring runs even more difficult for the Twins.

MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

Justin Verlander to record a win (+115) for 1 unit

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds

These two teams are heading in opposite directions. The Reds traded away several of their top players at the deadline, while the Phillies loaded up to make a playoff push. One of their new acquisitions was Noah Syndergaard, who held the Reds to one run over seven innings Monday. He only had one strikeout along the way, but that's been an issue that has plagued him all season, given his reduced 17.5 percent strikeout rate.

Ranger Suarez will try to earn the Phillies another win, making his second straight start against the Reds. His season strikeout rate of 20.2 percent isn't anything to write home about, either, but he does have at least five strikeouts in three of his last four starts. That included when he punched out the Reds eight times in his last outing.

MLB Best Bets for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds

Ranger Suarez over 4.5 strikeouts (-145) for 1 unit

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.