MLB Picks: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, August 14

MLB Picks Today: Free Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, August 14

RotoWire.com's Walter Hand has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 0-for-3, -3.24 units

Season Record: 59-64, -3.38 units

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett has recorded seven or more strikeouts in four of his last five starts and now faces the Braves, who rank second behind only the Angels in overall team strikeouts. Seems reasonable to think he can get to six strikeouts today.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Marlins

Braxton Garrett over 5.5 strikeouts, -115 (DraftKings)

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

Giants starter Alex Wood was a little shaky earlier in the season but has been quite good since the start of July (save for one bad start against the Dodgers in which he still recorded six strikeouts). Wood has covered this number in four of his last six starts and now faces the Pirates, who have been rocketing up the strikeout charts in recent weeks. Seems likely he can get there once again.

MLB Best Bets for Pirates at Giants

Alex Wood over 5.5 strikeouts, -125 (DraftKings)

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

The best hitter on the planet, Yordan Alvarez, has already had much success against his division mate Cole Irvin, going 7-for-14 with three of those seven hits going for extra bases (two homers and a double). Good chance he can either string together a couple of hits today, or put one in the gap or over the fence.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics at Astros

Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases, +110 (DraftKings)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Braxton Garrett over 5.5 strikeouts, -115

Alex Wood over 5.5 strikeouts, -125

Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases, +110

