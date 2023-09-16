MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Saturday, Sept. 16

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Saturday, Sept. 16

Season: 100-125-1 -47.22 units

Prior Article: 1-5 -4.85 units

MLB fans can get ready for the stretch run of the season by signing up using the BetMGM bonus code to get a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,000 when using code ROTOBONUS. Check out BetMGM and the other major sportsbooks accepting credit card and PayPal.

Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes has averaged 6.5 innings, 2.2 runs, 6.6 strikeouts, and 1.9 walks per start over his last 10 while the Brewers have gone 8-2 to the UNDER in those 10 starts. The Brewers have gone 5-1 to the UNDER in their last six and the Nationals are 4-1 to the UNDER in their last five.

On the flip side, Trevor Williams has not been good over his last 10, giving up four runs per start. But there is no value on the Nationals team total at 2.5 and the Brewers' team total is just 4.5. The game total of eight has value at just about even money.

The Nationals rank 27th in wRC+ over the last 14 days and the Brewers are middle of the pack. This game has a feel of 4-2 or 5-2 in favor of the Brewers. The Brewers are 12-2 SU in their last 14 at home.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Brewers

Nationals/Brewers UNDER 8 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -108)

Brewers -1.5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -135)

The DraftKings Massachusetts promo code gets new customers $150 in bonus bets. RotoWire has the latest Massachusetts sports betting promos with generous offers across a wide variety of Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

The Twins have destroyed the White Sox in the last two games by the score of 10-2 in each. This is one of the biggest disparities in starting pitching on the slate with Pablo Lopez against Touki Toussaint. Toussaint has been so bad that his walks prop is 2.5 and -165.

Lopez has a 1.64 ERA over his last seven starts and is coming off a 14-strikeout, 0-walk performance against the Mets on Sept. 10. Toussaint got lit up for eight runs in just one inning in his last start against the Royals on Sept. 12.

The Twins are third in wRC+ over the last 14 days while the White Sox are dead last.

MLB Best Bets Twins at White Sox

Twins -1.5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -130)

MLB Best Bets Recap