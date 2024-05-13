Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks for Monday, May 13

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for May 13

We had another good week, going 2-1 last week so hopefully we can keep things rolling. There's a bigger set of game today than last Monday so there's a bit more to choose from. Let's take a look.

MLB Pick for Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Sean Manaea Over 1.5 Walks -170 (DraftKings)

I don't like taking these odds but Manaea has always had a tendency to walk opposing batters. He's started seven games this season and only once has the under hit (last game, one walk). On top of his willing to issue free passes, the Phillies are sixth in baseball with a 10.5 percent walk rate against left-handed pitching. This could easily go over by the second inning.

MLB Pick for Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres -1.5 Runs +105 (BetRivers)

I don't think the Rockies are very good and therefore I don't see any reason to worry about taking the moneyline at -215. Dakota Hudson is 0-6 with a 6.35 ERA and Randy Vasquez is something of a prospect for the Padres. Manny Machado in 10 at-bats has two home runs against Hudson and should be in the cleanup spot. Look for this to be a three or four run-win for San Diego at home.

MLB Pick for Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Over 7.5 Runs -115 (BetMGM)

This game features two pitchers who have gotten off to fantastic starts to the season – Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Jordan Hicks. However, Yamamoto isn't going to have a scoreless record on the road and it's highly unlikely that Hicks has an ERA under three runs at the end of the season. The Dodgers are still one of the best offensive teams in baseball, and the Giants should be able to get after Yamamoto playing at home.

